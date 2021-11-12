Italian Federation of Athletics

November 11, 2021

Green light for the team of DT La Torre and the Atletica Élite Club, approved the criteria for the Indoor World Championships in Belgrade, the World Walking Team Championships in Oman and the European Launch Cup in Leiria

The Federal Council has approved the technical structure for 2022 and the list of high-level athletes who will be part of the Atletica Elite Club 2022. A new “Super top” band has been created within the AEC which includes the seven Olympic champions of Italian athletics, gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics. Among the different levels of assistance, there is also a “Top” range which includes thirteen athletes. Overall, 61 athletes are involved in the project (an increase compared to 47 in the 2021 season), in order to allow them the best possible preparation in view of the numerous international commitments of next season.

In his report, after underlining the excellent results of the last weekend on the road and in particular the third place of Eyob Faniel at the New York marathon, the Technical and Scientific Director Antonio La Torre illustrated the main news regarding the technical-federal model for 2022: Federico Leporati will be responsible for the middle distance sector, Nicola Vizzoni for the launches, and Alessandro Gandellini for the march. Confirmed as sector managers Filippo Di Mulo (speed), Gianni Tozzi (hurdles) and Claudio Mazzaufo for the jumps and, ad interim, for the multiple tests. Coordination of the Territorial Performance and Technical Trustees Area entrusted to the deputy technical director Antonio Andreozzi. The DT La Torre, and the entire Federal Council, paid tribute with an applause to the extraordinary contribution of Lucio Gigliotti, former coach of the Olympic champions Bordin and Baldini, who ended his decades-long commitment within the technical structure. The technical model was approved with 12 votes in favor, by the deputy vice president Sergio Baldo. Instead, the AEC list was unanimously approved.

Green light to the guidelines for the selection of the blue team that will participate in the World Team Walking Championships in Muscat (Oman, 4-5 March 2022): already selected for the 20 km Antonella Palmisano, Massimo Stano and Francesco Fortunato, for the 35 km Eleonora Giorgi and Andrea Agrusti. The participation criteria for the European Throwing Cup in Leiria (Portugal, 12-13 March) and for the Indoor World Cup in Belgrade (Serbia, 18-20 March) have also been approved. [CRITERI DI PARTECIPAZIONE]

