Italian Federation of Athletics

December 30, 2021

Updates on access to sports facilities and events, in the light of law decree no. 221 of December 24th

Following the publication in the Official Gazette of Law Decree no. 221 of 24 December 2021, it is considered appropriate to publish a brief update of the only aspects necessary to clearly apply the provisions of the same Decree, with respect to what else contained in the protocols and regulations already published on the Federation’s website.

PUBLIC, TECHNICIANS AND MANAGERS

In the YELLOW and ORANGE ZONES access to sporting events and competitions is allowed only if in possession of the Enhanced Green Certification or Super Green Pass

access to sporting events and competitions is allowed only if in possession of the , with the exclusion of children under the age of 12 and subjects exempted from the vaccination campaign; For the period included from 6 December 2021 to 31 March 2022 also in the WHITE ZONE access to sporting events and competitions will be allowed only if in possession of the Enhanced Green Certification

from 6 December 2021 to 31 March 2022 also in the WHITE ZONE Enhanced Green Certification ; For the period included from 6 December 2021 to 31 March 2022 , outdoors and indoors , it’s done obligation to wear Respiratory protective type devices only FFP2

from 6 December 2021 to 31 March 2022 outdoors and indoors obligation to wear FFP2 ; For the period included from 6 December 2021 to 31 March 2022 , for the indoor events only the consumption of food and drinks is prohibited

from 6 December 2021 to 31 March 2022 the consumption of food and drinks is prohibited ;

The capacity of the facilities is 50% outdoors and 35% indoors, always with the obligation to respect the minimum spacing of 1 meter and checkerboard layout.

WORKERS, VOLUNTEERS AND COMPETITION JUDGES The obligation to possess the Green Base or Green Pass certification (**)

Green Base or Green Pass certification (**) it applies to all workers, including volunteers, working inside an outdoor or indoor sports facility, with the sole exception of people under the age of twelve and those exempt from the vaccination campaign. Employers / managers are required to verify compliance with the prescription; For the period starting fromDecember 6, 2021 to March 31, 2022 , to how many operating inindoor plants , it is mandatory to wear only respiratory protection devices of

type FFP2.

TRACKING

There remains the obligation to track how many for various reasons, including athletes, enter a sports facility;

It remains the obligation to measure the body temperature of those who have to access the sports facility.

BASIC AND ENHANCED GREEN CERTIFICATION FOR ATHLETES (***) AND ACCESS TO CHANGING ROOMS AND FACILITIES There Certification Base Green is required to athletes to access a outdoor facility starting January 10, 2022

Base Green athletes outdoor facility starting January 10, 2022 ; There Enhanced Green Certification is required to athletes to access a plant indoors

Enhanced Green Certification athletes plant indoors ; There Green Base Certification It’s requested to everyone until January 9, 2022 to access the changing rooms for indoor and outdoor facilities

Green Base Certification until January 9, 2022 changing rooms for indoor and outdoor facilities ; The Enhanced Green Certification from January 10, 2022 It’s requested everyone to access the changing rooms of the outdoor and indoor facilities

The Enhanced Green Certification January 10, 2022 everyone to access the changing rooms of the outdoor and indoor facilities , with the sole exclusion of minors under the age of 12, subjects exempt from the vaccination campaign, carers of non self-sufficient people due to age or disability;

Any Green Certification, Basic or Enhanced, cannot in any case be replaced by the Self-Certification;

The Green Certification must be requested at every access to the sports facility.

ACCOMPANYING SPORTS FACILITIES DURING TRAINING

The accompanying persons can attend the training sessions in the outdoor and indoor facilities in compliance with the procedures for accessing and staying for the public to the events described above and in the maximum number foreseen by the reduced capacity of the facility.

Enhanced Green Certification or Super Green Pass: it is obtained at the completion of the entire vaccination cycle (possible booster or third dose included) or following certified recovery from SARS COVID-19. Rapid and molecular swabs do not get negative results.

(**) Green Base or Green Pass certification : it is obtained after having tested negative in the last 48 hours in a rapid test, or in the last 72 hours in a molecular test. (***) For Athletessubjects registered as such who have completed i

12 years of age

