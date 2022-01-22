Italian Federation of Athletics

January 22, 2022

After almost seven months without competitions, the blue’s indoor season begins in the long jump that also jumps 6.52: “Coming back is an immense joy, I think I’m well advanced”

Larissa starts again Iapichino. The blue begins the new season with a jump to 6.59 in the long ad Ancona, almost seven months after the last race. The best result of the day comes at the second attempt for the Florentine of the Fiamme Gialle, twenty years to go, in a series that also sees a 6.52 in the fifth round. In the opening a zero, then twice 6.36 in the third and fourth round, to close with 6.21. It is a first test to regain confidence with the competitive climate after the stop that prevented her from participating in the Tokyo Olympics, the right ankle injury on June 26 at the Rovereto Absolutes, and to verify the work done with the father-coach Gianni Iapichino. A return to the same platform where last winter she landed at the formidable 6.91 of the under 20 world record, equalizing the absolute Italian record of her mother Fiona May. In the fresh world lists of the year, even if still insignificant at the beginning of the season, it is thus placed in fourth place awaiting the next engagements: again in Ancona for the promises tricolor review (5-6 February) and the Absolutes ( February 26-27), preceded by the Polish meeting in Torun (February 22) and in preparation for the Indoor World Cup in Belgrade (March 18-20).

“All in all it went well with a good fit – comments Larissa Iapichino – in a race that was mainly used to break the ice. Getting back on the platform was an immense joy, which I had almost forgotten. And this was the right opportunity. I liked the sensations I felt, now I know where I can improve in a season that will go on gradually, with appointments of increasing importance. I crossed six and a half meters twice, even if the best jump was probably the nil, on the first try. The biggest novelty is in the pre-start, without starting from a standstill anymore, and I also proved to be quite solid in the run-up, on which I will have to continue working anyway. I think I’m at a good point “.

VIDEO | THE DEBUT OF LARISSA IAPICHINO: 6.59 IN ANCONA



Among the other results of the meeting, at the Palaindoor of the Marche capital, Nicla’s success in 60 obstacles Mosetti (Bracco Atletica) which improves after four seasons with 8.24, instead of the male 7.87 for the Serbian Luca Trgovcevic. [RISULTATI] TO Bergamo24-year-old Christian returns to 2.20 in the high jump Falocchi (Fiamme Oro), European silver under 23 in 2017.

MANCHESTER – In the first round of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, at the Silver meeting in Manchester, is according to the blue Yassin Bouih on 3000 meters in 7: 53.66. The Reggiano of the Fiamme Gialle closes not too far from his limit (7: 47.98 last season) behind Mohamed Al Garni (Qatar, 7: 52.68). For clubmate Federico shore there is the personal best with 8: 03.00, in eighth position. On the platform of the Alto Marco Fassinotti (Aeronautics) debuts with 2.18 in third place, in the race won by the Swiss Loic Gasch with 2.24 against the British David Smith, second at 2.21. [RISULTATI]

(updating)

