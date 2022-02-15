Italian Federation of Athletics

February 14, 2022

The 21-year-old Azzurri never ceases to impress: Silvia Weissteiner’s national indoor record improved after 15 years in Val-de-Reuil (France) (8: 44.81). “My love message for athletics”

Unstoppable, incredible Nadia Battocletti. The blue middle-distance runner improves the Italian record of 3000 indoors after fifteen years, a Val-de-Reuilin France, with the time of 8: 41.72. The Italian record that belonged to Silvia Weissteiner, the 8: 44.81 which earned her the bronze at the Euroindoor in Birmingham in 2007. Extraordinary performance of the 21-year-old from thirty of the Fiamme Azzurre who closes in second place behind the Ethiopian Ayal Dagnachew (8: 41.32), recovering in the last two laps on the large patrol of African athletes, with a final thousand of 2:50, after passing the first thousand at 2:57 and the second thousand at 5:51. In the first indoor race of the year, the blue manages to improve significantly even compared to the outdoor staff (8: 54.91 in 2021), but above all he provides another amazing show of strength, a few months after seventh place at the Olympics in Tokyo in the 5000 meters. The middle distance runner coached by her father Giuliano lines up the Ethiopian Workua Getachew (third, 8: 41.95), Tigist Ketema (fourth, 8: 43.91), Zerfe Wondemagegn (fifth, 8: 44.63) and Kenyan Edinah Jebitok (sixth, 8: 45.46). It is his first ever Italian record after having collected many in the youth categories, and after having caressed the absolute one of 5000 in Tokyo with 14: 46.29. For statistical purposes, it is the ninth performance in the world in 2022, the second in Europe: better only the German Konstanze Klosterhalfen (8: 39.36).

TALK NADIA – “On Valentine’s Day… here’s my love message for athletics! – the words of Nadia from France – I knew I could be worth around 8:45 but it was not an easy race: after 500 meters, while I was passing by the jumping platform, a pole entered the first lane and hit me on the knees. Nothing special, I didn’t let myself go out of focus, I continued without too many problems and initially I let go of the Africans who made up the group. Many jerks, various changes of pace, with a hundred meters stronger and a hundred meters slower: I tried to keep my pace constant and then in the last six hundred I got back up, even taking a few doors. I am very happy with the result, it means that we are working really well in view of the outdoor events of the season. I’ll be back in the race in a month at the Trieste Cross Festival – concludes the European U23 cross champion – I have to take my revenge after retiring from the Cinque Mulini ”.

THE OTHER BLUES – Day “no” for Luminosa Bogliolo (Fiamme Oro), fifth in his 60hs heat with 8.31 and out of the final: “I got completely under the first obstacle and I lost all speed – explains the blue – At that point there was little to fix”. In the auction, 4.35 for Elisa Molinarolo (Fiamme Oro) and then three errors at 4.45 (fifth). The Italian record holder Roberta, on the other hand, makes her debut with 4.25 (seventh) Bruni (Carabinieri), before marking three “x” ten centimeters higher. Best world performance 2022 in the 800s for the Ugandan world champion in Doha Halimah Nakaayi (1: 59.55).

