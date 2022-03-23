Italian Fencing Federation – DANI GAROZZO HAS GRADUATED IN MEDICINE WITH 110 AND PRAISES. CONGRATULATIONS, “DOCTOR FOIL”!



















The “Doctor Foil” scored the last hit. Center platform, greeting and proclamation. This time there is no referee to say “he wins …” but the Rector to proclaim him “Doctor of Medicine with 110 cum laude”.

The “Dottor fioretto”, aka Daniele Garozzo, will now gloat in his own way: anchored to the sweet obsession of the pursuit of a perfectionism that is the basis of his successes, before replying “thank you” to your “compliments”, he will remember – without that no one asked him – that “it took me a little longer than I should”, deliberately forgetting that in the middle, before the graduation thesis, he wrote history, winning an Olympics in Rio and winning a medal Silver at the subsequent Tokyo Games, plus much more that are worth omitting because otherwise “ink would not be enough”. Why doesn’t he remember the titles he won? Because they would seem like an alibi, and those have the same effect on him as the opponent’s jabs. And if there are, because they exist, under to work to ensure that they are as little as possible.

The “Dottor fioretto” is like that. Take or leave. “His” world of fencing takes him like this, with this “defect” of self-criticism that is often severe but always self-deprecating, which if you think about it is one of the best qualities, and with that good boy face that represents a splendid example of valued talent with work, willingness to sacrifice, dedication, the stubborn search to optimize time to chase every goal, to cross every goal, to crown every dream.

Daniele Garozzo, ace of blue fencing belonging to the sports group of the Fiamme Gialle, has made it. He is a Doctor of Medicine, or rather “Dottor fioretto” (to put it as The Gazzetta dello Sport) in the midst of a career as a champion in which to ask (of himself, of course) much more, while he will alternate white uniform and white coat, platforms and lanes.

He gave the last exams between one World Cup and another, between the sunset of an Olympics and the dawn of the approach march to another, launching the simplest and most authentic of messages to the many fencing enthusiasts, of all ages, who along their growth path find themselves at the crossroads: hence the study, beyond the training. Crossroads “a horn!”Is the meaning of Dani’s testimony!

“If I hadn’t studied medicine I wouldn’t have won two Olympic medals”, ipse dixit. And that is the exact opposite of the stereotypical (and even very human) concept of the little time left for those who play high-level sports to study, or vice versa to play high-level sports for those who have undertaken a demanding course of study.

The beauty of his message is that it is chanted in chorus by many colleagues “Doctors” of all weapons who have pursued and cut academic goals in various faculties in parallel with sporting results. And their example, that “studying one para” (as well), is among the most true and significant postcards that fencing can offer to its fans and practitioners.

Meanwhile, today the protagonist is him!

Congratulations, Doctor Garozzo. When he hears that announcement, “The Doctor at the final stage“, From today you could have to run twice …