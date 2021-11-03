Italian Film Festival Berlin: Nanni Moretti and not only in the German capital

Sara Nanni Moretti the guest of honor of the eighth edition ofItalian Film Festival Berlin, scheduled from 10 to 14 November 2021 in the German capital.

Nanni Moretti at the Italian Film Festival Berlin

The director will be in Berlin Saturday 13 November for the projection of Dear Diary which will inaugurate the retrospective-tribute dedicated to him – organized in collaboration with the local Italian Cultural Institute as part of Dedika 2021 Cine Special – scheduled in four cinemas in Berlin until next January.

Italian cinema thus returns to the leading role in the German capital for the eighth consecutive year.

Not only Nanni Moretti at the Italian Film Festival Berlin

Nine films competing for the Audience Award with six German premieres, i business days promoted by Anica And Ministry of Culture, the traditional retrospective, a series of meetings and presentations dedicated to the cultural and tourist promotion of Italy.

Besides Dear Diary (Saturday 13 November, 8 pm), the film program also includes screenings of What will be from Francesco Bruni (Wednesday 10 November, 6 pm), Marx can wait from Marco Bellocchio (Wednesday 10 November, 8 pm), The bad poet from Gianluca Jodice (Thursday 11 November, 6 pm), Here I laugh from Mario Martone (Thursday 11 November, 8 pm), The predators from Pietro Castellitto (Friday 12 November, 6 pm), Let’s kiss from Filippo Vendemmiati (Friday 12 November, 8 pm), The giants from Bonifacio Angius (Saturday 13 November, 3 pm) e Still air from Leonardo Di Costanzo (Saturday 13 November, 5.00 pm).

They will be guests of the Berlin event – together with Nanni Moretti – Franco Grillini, Filippo Vendemmiati, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Michele Manca And Riccardo Bombagi.

A photographic exhibition

This, in summary, is the program of the 2021 edition preceded this year by the photographic exhibition Italy in cinema, cinema in Italy: The Young Pope, The New Pope, Catch-22 inaugurated on Saturday 16 October and which will end on Sunday 14 November 202.

A journey to Italy through cinema and the shots of three great photographers, Philippe Antonello, Gianni Fiorito And Stefano Cristiano Montesi, on the sets of some of the most important films and TV series of recent years: The Young Pope And The New Pope from Paul Sorrentino, Catch-22 from George Clooney, Grant Heslov And Ellen Kuras And Freaks Out from Gabriele Mainetti.

Both the festival and the photo exhibition will be based at the Kino in der Kulturbrauerei in the Prenzlauer Berg district.

Tickets for the screenings will be available on the festival website and at the cinema ticket office starting Friday 22 October 2021.

L’Italian Film Festival Berlin is organized by the Tuscia Film Fest with the support of the Directorate General Cinema of the Ministry of Culture, the Lazio Region, Anica, the Italian Cultural Institute in Berlin, the Embassy of Italy in Germany, the Municipality of Viterbo and Casa Civita.