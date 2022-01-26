“Italian football at risk of default, the government cannot ignore it”

“It is a system on the edge of the abyss that has received nothing in these two years of pandemic”

The cry of Beppe Marotta’s alarm in relation to the situation of the Italian football overwhelmed by the Covid emergency. “Serie A and more generally Italian football are at risk of default – explained the CEO of Inter in a long interview with Il Sole 24 Ore -. This thing the government and political institutions can no longer ignore “. “It is a system on the brink of the abyss – he added -. that he certainly had imbalances before Covid, but that it has received practically nothing in these two years of the pandemic“.

In detail, what worries Marotta is not only the emergency situation that has heavily marked the football sector, but also the indifference of Italian politics, accused of having substantially abandoned the professional clubs. Unlike what happens in other states, where the clubs have been financially supported, in our country the executive has granted the sector only aid with a dropper and reduced the capacity of sports facilities. Measures that together with the pandemic have heavily influenced the club budgets and which, without refreshments, now risk literally sending the entire Italian football sector into default.

“Given that the health of the fans is important to us above all else – explained Marotta -. There is no doubt that with ffp2 mask, super green pass and capacity reduced to 50%, outdoor facilities are safe spaces”. “Having had to reduce admissions to 5 thousand spectators was a further demonstration of seriousness and a further sacrifice for us – he continued -. For this reason, in the latest government measures such as the Budget law and the Ristori decree we would have expected more consideration” .

Starting with new rules for the reopening of stadiums. “With the containment measures we already have, if France is preparing to welcome 100% of supporters, as already in England, what sense does it make for us to remain nailed to lower figures?” Asked Marotta, relaunching the centrality of argument for the sustainability of the football company. “It is believed that football is still the world of ‘rich foolish’ presidents who throw money away for pleasure – continued the Inter CEO -. Our world is struggling to be recognized for what it is, but how to do it to ignore the fact that professional football is an industrial sector like any other? That it has a pre-pandemic turnover of almost 4 billion and pays 1.2 billion to the tax authorities every year? “.

An industrial sector that makes a lot of money go around, but that needs to be powered to stay on its feet. A speech that in a certain sense also includes betting sponsorships, prohibited by the Dignity Decree in 2019. “Over 1oo million contracts have disappeared. While abroad and within UEFA we play against clubs sponsored by companies in that sector which also produces a spin of bets of over 1 billion a year on football events – underlines Marotta -. Why not recognize in our favor a sort of copyright and a more conspicuous fund on this turnover? “.

“There is no doubt that a more sustainable model must be created, reducing salaries – added the Nerazzurri CEO -. Footballers and unions cannot hide behind the princely contracts signed in the pre-Covid era. But beware of excessive cuts. We cannot afford to lose competitiveness to the advantage of foreign tournaments “. “It would be a vicious circle – he continued -. If anything, we need to increase revenues. We need interventions to encourage the construction of new stadiums, we need to rethink a media company project, perhaps in partnership with the funds, as La Liga did and they are evaluating other leagues, and new competition formats decided by clubs that bear the business risk and not dropped from above by Fifa and Uefa “.

Measures that Marotta hopes to be able to discuss soon with a policy that is also attentive to the needs of the sector: “I would be satisfied with a Minister of Sport who concentrates powers and resources and can help us with dialogue to save football and reform it”.



