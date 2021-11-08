Italian football restarts from the choreography of AC Milan fans before the derby

Trying to escape as much as possible from any low rhetoric, the audience won the Milan derby. Because there is something that goes beyond, in these unfortunate times, the simple praise of unconditional and frantic love for the colors of all time. The last time it was an empty theater, and we closed ourselves to see it from afar. And no one in the stands, the game for the players but without the shadow of a spectator. For this reason, the choreography of the South Curve, dedicated to health workers, to the victims of Covid, are more than a tribute. They are life in its purest essence. Cheering as an extraordinary vehicle, and let the troublemakers, the violent, the racists also learn it, but also those who believe that the stands are made are of that and little else. The stadium can be a means for not only a personal emotion, not only for its colors, but a collective, unique one.

When the tunnel ends

San Siro with the fans celebrating, and in the Milan derby those of Inter alongside those of Milan are unfortunately a rare show elsewhere but beautiful there, it is to remember how we were, to see what we will be, when the tunnel ends. Ninety minutes of pure celebration, including sports poisons, anger, desperation, protests, hugs. It ended evenly, Inter would have deserved to a large extent, Milan to others, the rhetoric has it that in evenings like this there should be no winners and so it was. Or maybe the Rossoneri celebrate more because the gap remains unchanged and the breakaway is solid and lasting. Inzaghi sees the glass half empty, Pioli the half full, health.

A revolution for cheering and football

Italian football starts again from here. Because sailing in this cruel sea, we came across waves higher than our fears. Into something infinitely invisible and vastly terrifying. First human, then united, first together, then divided. The South of Milan taught that there is a time to be afraid, one to react, one to reflect. For the fan, choreography is the most sacred secular tool to pay homage. And on the most important altar, Milan decided to say thank you. To devote oneself to something higher. To show that there is light beyond the hedge. Let football start again from here. From this night, from this frame that has nothing rhetorical but all true and pure. Let it be a revolution for cheering. Let it be the cover of our football for years to come.