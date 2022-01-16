Italian: “Genoa is in difficulty but has category players”

“As a footballer he was a great Bayern striker.” In the press conference on the eve of Fiorentina-Genoa, the viola coach Vincenzo Italiano spoke about Bruno Labbadia, coach in the Rossoblù pectore. «At Herta I saw some matches – continued Italian – but above all we have some information from Piatek who was coached by him. But tomorrow he won’t be in the match, so I can say very little ».

GENOA – «He is in difficulty but he has category players who can solve a match at any time. Tomorrow we will have to face a match with the same mind as always, to get the most out of it. We have to leave immediately, since we play at home and haven’t won here for a long time ».

IKONE ‘AND PIATEK: «They are happy to be part of Fiorentina: I see it from the impact they have had with their team mates and this comforts me. Both in Naples entered well. Piatek in the area is strong and shrewd, we added quality in the last few meters. We hope it can continue like this and that its qualities can be enhanced. Ikonè? He is a guy who asks many questions, he is in a hurry to put himself on a par with the others: he gets to fill a department in which his teammates have had an excellent first round. His comrades are far ahead in terms of knowledge and understanding. He is intelligent, he will soon be up and running like his comrades ».

CALLED – Italiano has Sottil available again, while Martinez Quarta and Benassi are out. Here is the list

Goalkeepers: Dragowski, Rosati, Terracciano.

Defenders: Biraghi, Igor, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Odriozola, Terzic, Venuti.

Midfielders: Bonaventura, Castrovilli, Duncan, Maleh, Pulgar, Torreira.

Forwards: Callejon, Nico Gonzalez, Ikone, Kokorin, Piatek, Saponara, Sottil, Vlahovic.



