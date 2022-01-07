Italian has a new mission: to reload Piatek’s guns

The fans have already divided on Piatek. On the other hand, his last two seasons have been anything but exciting. To Italian the task of revitalizing it. The precedents bode well

A sudden, unexpected blow. Welcome Krzysztof Piatek. After Jonathan Ikonè, Fiorentina scored another purchase. All before the start of the second round. Programming sign, an “ingredient” absent for too long in the parts of Viale Manfredo Fanti. In short, the purple club was not found unprepared. Vincenzo Italiano has the fifth winger and the second forward (difficult for Kokorin to stay in Florence).

On the Pistolero the fans have already divided. The Pole will return the admired striker with the Genoa and Milan jerseys (especially at the beginning of the Rossoneri adventure) or will his guns continue to shoot … blanks? The question is legitimate. On the other hand, his last two seasons have been anything but exciting. With Hertha Berlin he scored just 13 goals: 4 in the Bundesliga and one in the Cup in the second half of 2019-20, 7 in the league in 2020-21, one in the Bundesliga in the first six months of 2021-22. Physical problems tormented him (the fractured ankle prevented him from participating in the European Championships), but there is no doubt that the biancoblù fans expected more from him. Poor performance even with Milan in the first part of 2019-20: just four goals, three of which from penalties. And to think that he had concluded his first season in Italy (2018-19 halfway between Genoa and Diavolo) with 30 centers in 42 games and with the title of top scorer in the Italian Cup.

Speaking of the Italian Cup: Italian could use it (the conditional is a must given the difficult health situation) against Napoli on Wednesday at the Maradona stadium. A color, blue, which brings luck to the Gunslinger. On 26 January 2019 he made his debut with Milan in the league, taking over from the bench in the 0-0 against the Neapolitans. Three days later, right in the Cup, Insigne & co crashed. with a brace that earned the team coached by Gennaro Gattuso the qualification for the semifinal. Surgical right on Laxalt’s assist, “Del Piero” shooting and many greetings to the team led by Carlo Ancelotti.

After Saponara, Duncan and Callejon, it’s up to the Pole to undergo the revitalizing treatment of the magician of Hogwarts Vincenzo Italiano. Nothing is impossible, indeed. The performances of the former Spezia, the Ghanaian and the Spaniard are there to prove it.

