Italian horror will be censored on PlayStation

Martha is Deadever closer to its official debut, will be edited on PlayStation platforms. This was confirmed directly by Wired Productions and the Italian developers of LKA, who also specified that the physical edition for PS5 and PS4 will be postponed for a few weeks.

While having always made it clear that i Martha is Dead content could have hurt the sensibilities of some playersand net of the various notices that the product includes within it, the experience will be modified on its Sony consoles.

“Martha Is Dead is a ‘narrative adventure recommended for adult audiences only, with the game being made up of potentially disturbing scenes and themes that could convey anxiety to some players. Both Wired Productions and LKA have always been open and very transparent and honest about the content of Martha Is Dead, with the in-game sensitive representations systematically communicated to the media since 2019. They are also reported clearly and repeatedly within the game. same.

It is with regret that we had to change the experience on PS5 and PS4, with some elements no longer reproducible. After over four years of passion and hard work, the LKA developer is now requesting del extra time to make these unplanned changes. Martha Is Dead, as a result, will always launch digitally on PS5 and PS4 on Thursday, February 24, 2022, but there physical retail publication will be postponed on the date to be communicated; although we expect it will only be a few weeks. The physical edition will still contain bonus content consisting of a double-sided poster, digital tarot and Martha Is Dead Digital EP. We will update players with this edition’s shipping date as soon as we have more information. “.

The post closes stating that the PC and Xbox editions of Martha is Dead are in no way affected from this decision, and that therefore the unpublished contents will arrive on these platforms as originally planned. For further information on Italian horror, we refer you to our Preview of Martha is Dead.