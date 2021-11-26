Italian: “In Empoli with humility. Drago out, Gonzalez is improving “

The words of the coach Gigliato who presents the match on Saturday

Filippo Caroli

Eve day at Fiorentina. On Saturday afternoon the Viola will challenge Empoli at Castellani in the delicate Tuscan derby. The Italian team comes from the resounding victory against leaders Milan and the one with the Azzurri represents an appointment not to be missed. The coach Gigliato spoke in the usual press conference to present the match. These are his words:

What game do you expect

“I think the match is very important for us. We come from a victory with Milan and this must give us strength. We need continuity that we have lacked in the last period. We need to get back to doing well away from Franchi. It will be a difficult match, the match. Empoli has a lot of points and knows how to play football. They beat strong teams and we have to approach the match with humility while respecting the Azzurri. “

“The reality is that we do not have continuity, if we were to obtain it then we can also aspire to something important. We must aim to find a winning mentality. The example is Venuti who leaves the pitch with Milan and tells me that he has a headache for a lot of concentration. If we all use that application we can do a great job “

“It needs to be restored slowly. You know the fear we have of not being able to make the most of it. I told him jokingly that he was the best on the pitch for that pass over Vlahovic. He is growing and we have organized a friendly match this week for make him and others recover the condition “

If Vlahovic is the best striker in A

“Now he is the top scorer, for potential he can become one of the best. The example I always give him is that of Messi and CR7 who always present themselves with the same hunger”

“Apart from the 3 goals scored, when you win I think about the final result. If you win 7-6 it’s fine, just bring home the 3 points. Milan made us work well and I hope it gives awareness to the boys. “

Su Commisso and away matches

“We are happy to see him again, he made me a video for his birthday and we joked together. Away from home we have not scored recently and we lost 3 times 1-0, even if we could have achieved something more. even the opponent who often does not concede anything. Venice, Lazio and Juve still had merits. Away from home we need the pace at the beginning of the season, when we created more scoring situations. “

“He’s doing well and he’s scoring. You can see he’s smart and gets into the game right away. The midfielders who score make the difference. A lot of players on loan are doing well, Gori comes to mind. Everyone will be monitored, Fiorentina have a lot of them. around and we hope they all do what Zurkowski is doing “

On the relationship with the players and on Torreira on inactive balls

“I talk to everyone because I am everyone’s coach. I have to give a hand, advice and suggestions to everyone. Especially during the week but also during the match. There the coach must be lucid and try to make a difference. You need to use your brain. My relationship with the boys goes beyond being a coach. Torreira, being the size of the coach, is used in another way. We take advantage of those of different heights. But he can give us a hand being quick. He knows how to annoy and he knows how to cover the ball. “

“Dragowski is not in condition and cannot be in the match. He has had a bad injury. Muscle problems frighten me and I need to be careful. Kokorin has stepped up the pace, let’s see if he can be with us. When Drago comes back I will be happy to have him. available. Everyone is important “

“I keep in mind who is in warning and I have no problems keeping them out. But the important thing is the match you have to face, then if a disqualification arrives we will evaluate what to do”