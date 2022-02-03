Italian inflation rises to 4.8%, the highest value since 1996. In the entire euro area, prices rise by 5.1%

Inflation rises again, reaching 4.8% in January, for Italy it is the highest value in 26 years. Last December the index stood at 3.9%. In one month, prices rose by an average of 1.6%. The prices are always pushed by the energy goodsespecially bills, up by 93.5% compared to a year ago. As a result, the higher cost of energy and transport is reflected in various product categories. Compared to January 2021, food and beverages cost on average 3.8% more than a year ago, hotels and restaurants 4.1% more. Modest increases for clothing and health services, both up by 0.7%, telecommunications are the only item in the calculation on an annual basis. down by 3.9%. The so-called “shopping cart” that is, the sub-index that groups together the products with the highest purchase frequency (food, household and personal care) reaches 3.2% from 2.4% in December. The acquired inflation for 2022 (ie the figure at the end of the year in the event of zero changes in the next 11 months) stood at 3.4%.

The trend of inflation “raises concern not only for the economic consequences but also for the social ones“. That’s what he said Cristina Freguja, central director for Social Statistics and Welfare of Istat, in the press conference after the release of the high cost figures in January. The inflationary impact, he explained in fact, “Wider for the poorest families”Which usually allocate more purchases to energy products. “If we look to the next few months it is conceivable that we will still have one hot phase in the nearest months and a lot will depend on the performance of energy goods. If they stabilize there could be slowing effects. But there are many elements of uncertainty and we need to think ahead “, explained the head of the integrated system service on the economic conditions and consumer prices of Istat, Federico Polidoro. “If we were to consolidate a trend in consumer prices of this magnitude from a growth point of view, we would be faced with an element that is no longer healthy, but pathological that would produce negative consequences from various points of view on the economy“, The Istat analysts warn, observing that” if this overheating that is taking place at the various stages of inflation were to begin to slow down, I believe that concerns about the trend of GDP growth are consistent “.

Istat also notes the risks to savings. In a phase of low interest rates the price rush risks leading to a loss in the real value of the assets. On the other hand, inflation plays in favor of those in debt, the value of which decreases faster in real terms. “Surely such high inflation in addition to hitting consumers can also put savings at risk because if i prices quickly increase the money in the current account which does not guarantee any type of return will devalue the percentage of inflation. If inflation were to last this could have a negative impact, even bonds and government bonds could be at risk given the yields that are on average low and often fixed over time ”, say the institute’s analysts.

“Today’s data on inflation in January is worrying but not entirely unexpected. The harmony with the inflationary phenomena at the level of the main industrialized countries testifies to the mainly exogenous origin of these inflationary shocks: the main cause is still in the dynamics of the energy components “, so the‘Confesercenti Economic Office comments, in a note, the provisional estimates of Istat, predicting that inflation will be around this year 3.5%. “It is necessary protect purchasing power of families and avoid heavy repercussions on the level of consumption, which still remain below pre-Covid levels – continues Buttarelli -. The efforts of our companies will not make it possible to avoid a further increase in prices on the shopping cart in the coming months “he comments instead Federdistribuzione.

The National Consumers Union speaks of one “Caporetto for the pockets of families” and a record sting of 1,783 euros for couples without children, 1,715 for couples with 2 children. “A stratospheric and disastrous rise! – says the president of the Unc Massimiliano Dona – From June to January, in just 7 months, inflation went from + 1.3% to +4.8, 3.7 times more. “A catastrophe that will slow down the recovery in progress, due to lower consumption,” he adds. “A prolonged and intense inflation in the coming months could negatively modify the dynamics of the labor marketworsening the growth prospects for 2022 ″ said the Studies Office two days ago Confcommercio.

Surprising increase in the euro zone – The flash estimate for the entire euro area developed by Eurostat. Inflation rises to 5.1% (from 5% in December)well above expectations which indicated a drop to 4.4%. The energy component marks an increase of 28.6%, an acceleration compared to + 25.9% in December. Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy during a hearing in the European Parliament explained today that “About half of the inflation is caused by the increase in energy values ​​”.

In recent days, the data of Germany (5.1%) and Spain (6.1%) which had both shown a slowdown, albeit less than forecasts. Small braking even in France where inflation fell from 3.4 to 3.3%, again less than expected. . Core inflation in the euro area, ie excluding more volatile components such as energy and food, stood at 2.3%, down from 2.6% in December.

The European Central Bank expects a gradual slowdown in the course of 2022 inflation, which should be around the 2% considered ideal share by the end of the year. Otherwise, the ECB would be forced to take more incisive actions in its monetary policy which, for now, remains extremely expansionary. The data released today they increase the pressure on the central bank for restrictive monetary actions such as an increase in rates or a reduction in purchases of securities. Countries like Germany, Belgium and Austria have long been pushing for a squeeze.