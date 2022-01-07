Business

Italian market 2021: the 10 best-selling cars

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 19 3 minutes read

Italian market – The 10 best-selling cars of 2021 – PHOTO GALLERY “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ market / 2022/01/07 / immatricolazioni_vendite_top_ten_2021 / gallery / rsmall / ford_puma.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/mercato/2022/01/ 07 / registrations_sales_top_ten_2021 / gallery / rbig / ford_puma.jpg “,” caption “:”

Ford Puma. Since its launch, the American manufacturer’s SUV has won its share of the public: it closed 2021 in tenth position, with 28,556 registrations. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https: / /statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/market/2021/12/03/enrollment_sales_la_top_ten_di_novembre/gallery/rsmall/9-jeep_compass_s_4xe.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://stattrote. .it / content / dam / quattroruote / en / news / market / 2021/12/03 / registrations_sales_la_top_ten_di_novembre / gallery / rbig / 9-jeep_compass_s_4xe.jpg “,” caption “:”

Jeep Compass. Ninth place achieved in the last month of the year: the Compass closed with 28,570 units. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/market/2021/12/03/immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre/gallery/rsmall/4-dacia_sandero_stepway.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /market/2021/12/03/immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre/gallery/rbig/4-dacia_sandero_stepway.jpg”,”caption “:”

Dacia Sandero. Now in its third generation, the five-door is eighth with 29,094 units. “}, {” Type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/mercato/2021/12/03/immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre/gallery /rsmall/6-citroen_c3.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/market/2021/12/03/immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre/gallery/rbig/6 -citroen_c3.jpg “,” caption “:”

Citroën C3. Segment B of the French manufacturer is in seventh position. From January to December 31,003 were registered. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/mercato/2022 /01/07/immatricolazioni_vendite_top_ten_2021/gallery/rsmall/2021-fiat-500x.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/market/2022/01 /07/immatricolazioni_vendite_top_ten_2021/gallery/rbig/2021-fiat-500x.jpg”,”caption “:”

Fiat 500X. Sixth place, with 31,982 units sold in 2021, for the compact SUV of the Turin-based company, recently also available in the new Red trim. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https: // statics. quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/market/2022/01/07/immatricolazioni_vendite_top_ten_2021/gallery/rsmall/4-toyota_yaris.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/ content / dam / quattroruote / en / news / market / 2022/01/07 / registrations_vendite_top_ten_2021 / gallery / rbig / 4-toyota_yaris.jpg “,” caption “:”

Toyota Yaris. With 32,634 units registered in 2021, the small Japanese is fifth. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ market / 2021/12/03 / immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre / gallery / rsmall / 10-jeep_renegade.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/mercato/2021/ 12/03 / immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre / gallery / rbig / 10-jeep_renegade.jpg “,” caption “:”

Jeep Renegade. Nearly missed podium for the SUV of the American manufacturer, which in 2021 totaled 35,334 registrations. “}, {” Type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/mercato/2021/12/03/immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre/gallery /rsmall/2-lancia_ypsilon.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/market/2021/12/03/immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre/gallery/rbig/2 -lancia_ypsilon.jpg “,” caption “:”

Lancia Ypsilon. Bronze medal for the small Italian, who closed 2021 with 43,735 units. “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/mercato/2021/12/03/immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre/gallery/rsmall /5-fiat_500_hybrid.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/market/2021/12/03/immatricolazioni_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre/gallery/rbig/5-fiat_500_hybrid .jpg “,” caption “:”

Fiat 500. The Turin city car continues to please and closes the year in second position with 44,819 units. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/ dam / quattroruote / en / news / market / 2021/12/03 / registrations_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre / gallery / rsmall / 1-Fiat-Panda.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/ quattroruote / en / news / market / 2021/12/03 / registrations_vendite_la_top_ten_di_novembre / gallery / rbig / 1-Fiat-Panda.jpg “,” caption “:”

Fiat Panda. It confirms itself as the undisputed queen of the market: even in 2021 it exceeded 100,000 units (112,298 to be precise). “}, {” Type “:” html “,” content “:”

With 86,679 registrations registered in December, the Italian car market closed the year with yet another double-digit decline: -27.5% compared to the same month of 2020. In addition to the well-known chip crisis, the new heavy liability is dealing with the uncertainty associated with the refinancing of incentives, that, in the end, they have not found space in the budget law.

A difficult year. A real crisis confirmed by the final balance published in the first days of January: 2021 totaled 1,457,952 registrations, only 5.5% more than the annus horribilis 2020, in turn heavily penalized by the closures in the months of lockdown .

The bestsellers 2021. In the ranking of the best sellers of the year, there was a final head to head for the last positions, with the Jeep Compass (28,570 registrations) which in November was eleventh, but which at the last minute returned to the Top 10 “pushing” out the Volkswagen T-Roc (28,341 examples). To discover the ten best-selling cars in Italy in 2021, browse our gallery.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 19 3 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Alfa Romeo Tonale, decision made on diesel – Mondo Auto

3 weeks ago

Unicredit drops, but it is an unmissable buy. Upside is fabulous

November 1, 2021

Home bonus, towards the confirmation of the discount on the invoice and credit transfer

November 5, 2021

Bills, increases up to 400% in one year for gas and electricity: 10 tips to save

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button