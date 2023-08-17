Italian mob drama version of Harry Potter goes viral

Fans are ecstatic about an incredible AI-generated version of Harry Potter, reimagined as an Italian mob drama. The video, created by Instagram user Demonflyingfox in collaboration with D-ID AI, features familiar characters from the Harry Potter series dressed in 1940s Italian fashion.

The clip features the characters looking seriously at the camera, while some of the lead characters deliver iconic Harry Potter lines in Italian. The models of the actors in the video are based on the original cast of the Harry Potter film series.

The video garnered a lot of attention after it was shared by the evolving.ai account with the caption “Works like a charm 🪄🇮🇹”. In the AI ​​version, Hagrid, played by Robbie Coltrane in the films, appears in a light gray suit and dark glasses, telling young Harry, played by Daniel Radcliffe: “You’re a mobster, Harry.”

Accompanied by soft Italian music, beloved characters like Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Ronald Weasley (Rupert Grint), Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) and more blend seamlessly into the vintage Italian setting.

Major characters like Severus Snape (Alan Rickman), Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) and Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) also deliver lines, with the main villain voicing in Italian: “There is no right or wrong. There is only power, and they are too weak to seek it.”

This mob adaptation shows a dark side of Harry Potter, with the hero saying “Avada Vengeance” with a grim expression. Fans were amazed by the video, expressing their desire for the full movie version. He praised the spirit of the mob version and particularly liked the portrayal of Dumbledore, describing him as having “the spirit of a mob boss” and praising his style.

The video has generated excitement among fans, with some even suggesting the possibility of using this AI technology to re-imagine other popular media, such as the Game of Thrones series.

As AI technology continues to advance rapidly, its potential for creative applications continues to grow. However, it’s important to note that the issue of AI is also being discussed in the current SAG-AFTRA strike.