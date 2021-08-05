Italian model Kendall Jenner has been sued for breach of contract

Million

The indictment, filed Monday night in Manhattan District Court in New York, shows that Jenner only attended the first of two scheduled sessions, but never came a second time, which was initially thought to have occurred in March 2020, but was delayed by a corona virus infection.

According to the complaint, Liu Jo is asking for at least $1.8 million in damages.

According to the complaint, the brand, which paid Jenner $1.35 million for the services under the 2019 contract, claimed to have tried several times to modify the second photo shoot, but received no response from Jenner. The company stated that it was unable to withdraw payments for the model.

Reuters could not immediately contact Jenner, 25, one of the highest paid models in the world, who became famous thanks to the reality show “Keeping Up the Kardashians”.

Model Agents, Society Model Management and its parent Elite World Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A PR agency representing Liu Jo was not immediately available for comment.

(by Sylvia Aloci and Mimosa Spencer)

