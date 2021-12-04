Italian: “No more defeats like in Empoli. Bologna needs a further step “

The coach speaks before the Apennine derby

After the beautiful victory over Sampdoria, Fiorentina are called to confirm themselves against Bologna to find the much desired continuity. Vincenzo Italiano intervenes in the usual press conference on the eve to present the Apennine derby. Here you will find the full transcript of the coach’s words:

“I know that Mihajlovic is doing a great job in Bologna and that the team has important elements. They deserve to stay in this ranking. We have to make this further leap away because we don’t reap as much as we sow. This is why it can be an important match. for both”

On the market and the rumors about Milenkovic

“A boy can’t make a bench and is immediately put on the market? Aside from the jokes, I never thought about what can happen in January. I’m focused on the championship and what we need to do in terms of points. We won with Sampdoria. and now we have 4 matches in which we want to get as many points as possible. I hope that from tomorrow we will see a different Fiorentina in terms of results. . We are doing good things and we must try to push. “

“I am happy that the performances are always at a good level even away from home. A little something needs to be improved, maybe we need more attention in certain situations. We need the determination that at home makes the difference. We try to have a mentality everywhere. The approach is always right. , we need a different spirit. We need to have more quality in what we do. “

“They changed gears after winning against Lazio. They are on the pitch putting everyone in difficulty. They bring many men over the line of the ball. Their best advantage is that they are confident. They have talent and must be faced with attention and determination, or we risk to continue to not collect anything. The field will give the answers, but I have seen the team work well with great concentration. Castrovilli, Dragowski and Nastasic will be out. The others are fine. “

“Never think you have the races in hand. Losing points like this must never happen. In Serie A it can change everything in a minute. Thinking about that race hurts. We expressed personality and I didn’t really expect to lose, these are the mistakes not to make “

About Vlahovic and whether he asked to keep him in January

“I didn’t ask for it to be held in January. We have to finish the first round, the only thought is this”

“X for me is an unnatural ending to a match. Nobody enters the field to draw. Better to draw than to lose but I’m not obsessed with 0 in the draw box. Sometimes we also included the fifth defender, it went well in Udine and bad in Turin. We must always have the mentality to go and win and hate defeat “

“Callejon is growing fast. Great match in Empoli and also with Sampdoria. José is confident and needs to be recovered. He cannot be lost. He has an intelligence that I have hardly seen. Of course he is 34 years old, but I see him in confidence. and I’m happy about it. Nico is also growing, but with Sampdoria he had a calf that was not in perfect condition. Now he is at 100% even if he doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs. Having him with great motivation is an added value. “

On Duncan and Candreva’s counterattack at the last minute

“Alfred did well with Milan and Sampdoria. At Empoli I was convinced that Castrovilli’s unpredictability could be useful. However, I am very happy with Alfredo, I call him that, he demands a lot from himself and I am happy with his recovery. That counterattack must be avoided, the 3-2 could be dangerous in these times when we sometimes complicate our lives. Pietro was good, the goalkeeper is called into question especially in these situations. “

On Commisso and on what theme of Bologna

“I heard him during the day and he’s fine, nothing to worry about. He’ll be back soon and I heard him perky. About Bologna I fear the fact that he plays free with his head and achieves important results even with strong teams. They attack with many men and we don’t have to. get them to arrive often on our 16 meters. They attack the depth well and we are prepared for this “

On the attitude to take

“I hope that the victory with Sampdoria, the first comeback, is a sign of maturity. The boys have continued to play without distorting, it means that we are maturing. I hope that the enthusiasm will make us go on the pitch free of head and “

On the second goal scored in Empoli

“When the team is suffering, they run for cover trying to suffer as little as possible. The example of Udine is fitting, with the entry of a fifth defender. With Empoli, however, we weren’t suffering and everything could be thought of. less than losing. Of course, the coach had to be good at sensing the possible defeat. The responsibilities lie with the coach, but my boys have to understand how to put the game to sleep in critical moments. Fiorentina, however, is good at evaluating situations, we have proven. We all care about the good of the team and the idea is to bring home points. The situations, however, are different in every race. “