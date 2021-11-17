Italian photovoltaic Gigafactory selected for EU funds

The European Commission presents the seven large-scale projects selected for funding under the first call of the Innovation Fund. A total investment of over 1.1 billion euros

TANGO will realize the first photovoltaic gigafactory of double-sided modules in Catania

(Rinnovabili.it) – “Innovation is key to providing the solutions we need in this decade in order to keep 1.5 degrees on hand “. With these words the executive vice president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, presented the results of the first call for Innovation Fund. What is it about? One of the largest programs in the world for demonstrating cutting-edge low-carbon technologies.

The fund reaped the rewards of the first call by selecting 7 large-scale European projects (i.e. with total capital costs exceeding 7.5 million euros) from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, Finland, France and Italy. A team of independent experts evaluated the proposals based on their maturity and ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional technologies. Also including criteria such as scalability and affordability. The winners will receive a total of € 1.1 billion funded from the proceeds of the European ETS auctions.

Decarbonize by innovating

“Today’s decision provides concrete support for clean technology projects across Europe “, explained Timmermans. “And it enables them to develop breakthrough technologies that support and accelerate the transition to climate neutrality. Our Fit for 55 package proposes to increase the Innovation Fund so that even more innovative European projects and ideas can advance in the race for global climate innovation ”.

The selected proposals cover a wide range of sectors relevant to industrial and energy decarbonisation. But above all they are already part of industrial hubs or relaunch clusters connected to the real productive fabric.

Italy also appears among the seven winners with TANGO (ITaliAN PV Giga factOry), a project dedicated to the realization of the first Italian photovoltaic gigafactory of innovative panels. Coordinated by Enel Green Power, the initiative plans to develop a pilot line, on an industrial scale, for the production of bifacial heterojunction solar cells (B-HJT) of high quality. Also focusing on the application of the Tandem structure to the B-HJT units, in order to overcome the efficiency limit imposed by silicon.

Overall, the project will increase the production of B-HJT photovoltaic modules from 200 MW / year to 3 GW / year in an existing plant in Catania, creating a real photovoltaic gigafactory. And providing a significant social impact at regional, national and European level.

Selected winners are starting to prepare individual grant agreements with theEuropean Executive Agency for Climate, Infrastructure and the Environment (CHINA), the implementing body of the Fund. The arrangements are expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022, allowing the Commission to take the corresponding grant award decision and start distributing resources.