Italian police seize property of former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin

The former Formula 1 driver and father seized a villa in Italy, as part of the sanctions in the European Union on Russian businessmen

The Italian Police preventively seized a real estate complex in Sardinia, valued at more than 100 million euros and owned by the former Russian pilot of Formula 1, Nikita Mazepin and his father, a Russian businessman, Italian government sources confirmed today.

“A lien order has been executed against Dmitry Arkadyevich Mazepin and his son Nikita Dmitrievich Mazepinrelating to the villa” known as Rocky Ram and located in Porto Cervo, in northern Sardinia, the sources said.

The operation was carried out by the Guardia di Finanza (tax affairs police) and is part of the follow-up that the Italian authorities are carrying out on Russian businessmen linked to President Vladimir Putin, within the framework of the sanctions of the European Union (EU). ) to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The Italian Police have seized in recent weeks several villas and yachts worth more than 900 million euros from Russian billionaires sanctioned by the EU, including a yacht owned by the wealthy Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko and that had a value of more than 500 millions of euros.

Nikita Mazepin saw on March 5 how the Haas de Formula 1 he terminated his contract, as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the punishments against Moscow.