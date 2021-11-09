Italian post office, new hires in Ancona: there are 13 in total

Poste Italiane’s commitment continues to create new job opportunities in our country even in a period marked by the health and economic emergency. In the province of Ancona, 13 hires have been made since the beginning of the year, adding to the 8 new hires in 2020.

Of these, 13 resources have been selected by the market and will strengthen the staff of the Post Offices of the province of Ancona, including counter operators and financial consultants specialists, while another 2 have been included in the postal logistics chain, having already worked in the past with Poste Italiane as postmen or sorting staff with one or more fixed-term contracts and for a total duration of at least 9 months. Among the new resources hired by Poste Italiane, Mattia Lucconi, a young 27 year old from Ancona, hired at the Ancona branch, nowadays Consultant Specialist in Arcevia, tells us about his experience. «After graduating in Economics and Management at the Marche Polytechnic, I started looking at the job market, this unknown! I have always lived in front of the post office, and therefore it was natural to enter the Poste site and send my application, since I had the necessary requirements. A few days later they called me and now I’m here ».

The stabilization plan of the resources recipients of previous fixed-term contracts with Poste Italiane follows the trade union agreements of 13 June 2018, 8 March and 18 July 2019 as well as subsequent agreements on the subject and, in particular, that of 22 December 2020 which provided for 250 total stabilizations distributed in 44 provinces throughout Italy.