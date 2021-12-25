Italian post office, the blow for holders of current accounts arrives: ugly surprise

Poste Italiane: the blow to all holders of a current account will soon arrive. The situation will be reversed and countless additional costs will come: here they are in detail.

All current account holders have always tended to share one common thought: keep your money safe from scams keeping it in their own deposits. There economic situation of most Italian citizens to date is completely at risk. The few income that we earn we tend to keep them fixed, saving as much as possible. Well, despite the good will, from today it will no longer be possible since the directors of the banks and the post offices themselves have come to a common agreement.

In fact, an increase in costs will be announced shortly for all those who they will leave the money in their checking account. Obviously you have to go into detail to understand what it actually is, but you have to keep in mind that times have changed. A sum of money a few years ago was worth much more even if the numbers remain unchanged. This happens due to the increase in the cost of living.

What will happen soon in all the Italian post offices? What is the much feared surprise?

Well, as already mentioned, nowadays it is believed that depositing your money into a checking account is the best choice. In fact, until just a few weeks ago this still remained a valid and sensible choice. To date, however, the situation has completely changed, indeed it is completely reversed. Keeping their money on the count, until recently, it yielded various interests to the person concerned. Discounts, loans and so on and so forth. It was all possible because we actually got our money they were spent directly and momentarily by the Bank or the Post Office.

Obviously the money deposited could be withdrawn in any case, the more time remained on the account, the happier the banks were. Today the situation is very different, keep large amounts of money in your account for a long time it could be a risk for those who deposit them. These in fact could undergo variations as the taxes to be paid are always increasing.

Not everyone will be penalized, however, this one unpleasant surprise will occur only on the accounts in large sums of money are deposited. Mainly, the predetermined figure is of 5 million euros. Current accounts with these exorbitant figures will have to say goodbye to approximately 1/4 of the total sum.

Desirèe Cirisano