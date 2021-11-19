Italian praises Milan: the words of the viola coach

Speaking today in Press conference, Vincenzo Italian spoke of the challenge that awaits his tomorrow Fiorentina against the Milan. The purple coach had his say on the Rossoneri and also commented on the emergency situation in defense of his team:

“Tomorrow we face a team that hasn’t lost yet. Milan knows how to do everything, they express themselves at great levels, with quality in everything they do. It is an aggressive team, which dribbles and knows how to restart. They are an established group and I think this is largely due to the coach and the staff. Pioli is a coach who is showing great value in Italy. I have great admiration for the coach, congratulations for what he is doing and tomorrow I will gladly greet him “

Ondefense emergency: “On disqualifications (of Milenkovic and Martinez Fourth, ed) we can’t do anything about it. The injury of Nastasic it didn’t take. For him it could be an important opportunity to exploit. Tomorrow we will have a new defense, we prepared some situations with a new department, let’s see if we did well. We have Igor, Venuti, Amrabat, we have Frison. These are our four power plants that will face the first of their class tomorrow. For them it will be a good exam, a difficult task“.