Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announces his resignation after the crisis unleashed in his Government

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will present his resignation this afternoon after the crisis unleashed in his government coalition by one of its main partners, the Five Star Movement (M5S).

This is how Draghi communicated it today to the components of his Executive in the Council of Ministers, according to his environment, and will present his resignation tonight to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

His decision comes after the M5S decided this morning not vote on a confidence motion in the Senatedistancing himself from the rest of the partners in the national unity coalition that Draghi has chaired since February 2021.

“I want to announce that this afternoon I will present my resignation before the President of the Republic. Today’s vote in Parliament is a very significant event from the political point of view,” Draghi told the Council of Ministers meeting in Rome.

And he added: “The majority of national unity that has supported this Government since its creation no longer exists and the confidence pact that based the Government’s action has ended.”

Draghi he had already warned that he would not govern without the M5S, despite the fact that his departure from the coalition did not prevent his continuity, since he continued to have the support of a comfortable parliamentary majority.

The last stumbling block between Draghi and the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, precisely his predecessor in office, has been a decree with aid against inflation that the “anti-caste” party sees as “insufficient” and that it criticizes for including measures such as the financing of a garbage incinerator for the city of Rome.

But before that they had had notorious disagreements, given the misgivings of the M5S of continue to arm the Ukrainian resistance.

“In these days, on my part, there has been the maximum commitment to follow a common path, even trying to understand the demands that the political forces have made to me. As evidenced by the debate and the vote today in Parliament, that effort has been insufficient” lamented the economist.

Draghi took over the Executive in February 2021 to deal with the pandemic crisis, after the fall of Conte, and he did it with a coalition in which all the parties were in except the extreme Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni.

“In my investiture speech in Parliament I have always said that this government should continue only if it had a clear perspective of being able to implement the government program that all the political forces had voted for,” he explained.

“This unity has been fundamental to face the challenges of these months. These conditions no longer exist”, concluded Draghi before his ministers, whom he thanked and encouraged to be “proud” of the objectives achieved in “such a difficult moment”.

When Draghi resigns before Mattarella, he will be the one who decides the steps to follow, which They can range from commissioning someone else to govern or even call an early election and not wait for the end of the legislature, in March 2023, as more and more political parties are demanding.

The most interested in a general election is Meloni, who as the only opposition to Draghi is the one that is growing the most in the polls and is already placed as the first force in the country.