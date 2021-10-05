Italian Psycho by Corrado De Rosa, between criminal madness and political power

Italian Psycho presented by the author Corrado De Rosa on the occasion of the “Ricomincio dai Libri” festival in the Galleria Principe in Naples

Among the guests of the festival on Saturday I restart from the Books (which took place in the Principe di Napoli Gallery), the psychiatrist Corrado De Rosa he had presented his latest book “Italian Psycho”Published by the publishing house Minimum Fax of Rome.



Italian Psycho: a non-fiction book to discover the union between criminal madness and political power

The name of the work is a quote from the famous novel “American Psycho” (1991) by Breat Easton Ellis and the homonymous film by Mary Harron with Christian Bale and Jared Leto, as reiterated by De Rosa himself during the presentation of the work to the Neapolitan public.

“This is a non-fiction book. It is not a novel but not even an essay, it is somehow a sort of key reading that Corrado makes, […] trying to combine multiple areas: […] they are criminology and literature […]”

So the moderator Angelo Petrella (as well as a close friend of the same author) presented the book by Corrado De Rosa which tackles even more recent Italian history in a journey between mobsters, brigades, black terrorists or foreign fighters recent, between the case of the murder of Aldo Moro in 1978, the attack a Pope John Paul II in 1981 or the pact between the state and the Mafia.

The Years of Pimbo, between the political and mafia massacres

Following the words of the moderator, the author addressed the audience stating to having dealt with the saddest and darkest cases of the “Years of Pimbo” dominated by aterrorist attacks, of a brigatist nature or black terrorists, various serial killers or “monsters” (including that of Florence), to the power of the mafia gangs such as the Banda della Magliana up to the most recent news cases. A journey into history but also into the political thought that has always made use of “minds” for their own purposes. The journey also takes place in parallel with the theories to discover the psychological nature of criminals, starting from the famous case of Cesare Lombroso and his studies on brigands after the unification of Italy where criminal psychology was connected to the somatic characteristics of “criminals” up to the recent discoveries of forensic sciences. The goal is to understand what insanity is and why society lists certain individuals as “mentally ill and dangerous”

On the other hand, the author’s further aim is to demonstrate how the “Political power, in order to establish an order, used these individuals for its own purposes“In a political landscape such as the period of “Years of lead” dominated by political and ideological struggles that have divided the country for a long time.

“Which episode dealt with struck you the most?” De Rosa’s answer

When asked which of the cases described in the book the author had been hit, the author mentioned the case of the ISIS militia Maria Assunta (known as the battle name of Fatima) ororiginally from Torre del Greco who had decided to fight for the Islamic Caliphate but among those he had studied and analyzed, the psychiatrist told the case of a red Brigadier:“Among the events that I told that had put me in a state of fear and compassion, certainly the story of a Brigadier […] upon leaving the interrogation, one could see the devastation of a person. “

Cover image source: Photo by Salvatore Iaconis taken for Eroica Fenice