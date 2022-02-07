Italian Railway Network: Recruitment for Graduates

New hires are coming with the Italian Railway Network in numerous regions of Italy.

The transport and logistics company, belonging to the FS Groupselects graduates to be placed in an apprenticeship with the role of Specialized Operator in infrastructure maintenance.

Here’s what to know about the Italian Railway Network jobs to cover e how to apply.

ITALIAN RAILWAY NETWORK RECRUITMENT FOR SPECIALIZED OPERATORS

By publishing specific job advertisements, RFI – Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, a company of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group, announces the search for qualified personnel for new hires to be made in 14 Italian regions.

The FS Group therefore continues to invest in RFI and to increase the workforce, continuing along the lines of the RFI Business Plan and the Ferrovie dello Stato Strategic Plan for 2019 – 2023. Specifically, the selections are aimed at resources from insert in a vocational training course for Specialized operators in infrastructure maintenance.

The Italian Railway Network jobs to be covered are available at the Territorial Infrastructure Operational Departments located in the regions Marche, Lazio, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Apulia, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto.

REQUIRED PROFILES

In detail, the recruitments of the Italian Railway Network concern i following profiles:

Specialized Operator Maintenance Infrastructure Works;

Specialized Operator Maintenance Infrastructure Electrical Installations.

The role involves the execution of practical and operational activities relating to the installation, maintenance, repair and verification of railway infrastructures. The insertion of the selected resources will take place through apprenticeship contracts.

REQUIREMENTS

To apply for RFI jobs, the following are required requirements:

age between 18 and 29 years inclusive;

possession of driving license B at the time of hiring;

technical secondary school diploma;

suitable physical requirements.

As for the diploma, Work Infrastructure Operators must have a qualification in mechanics, mechatronics and energy, construction, environment and territory, surveyor, transport and logistics or maintenance and technical assistance. Instead, the Operators for the Electrical Installations Infrastructure must have degrees in electronics and electrical engineering, information technology and telecommunications or maintenance and technical assistance. Finally, they can constitute preferential requirements the grade of the diploma and the residence in the provinces of the places of work.

WORKING PLACES

New hires will be included in the Territorial Operational Departments for infrastructures located in the following locations:

Calabria – Reggio Calabria;

– Reggio Calabria; Campania – Naples;

– Naples; Emilia Romagna – Bologna;

– Bologna; Friuli Venezia Giulia – Trieste;

– Trieste; Lazio – Rome;

– Rome; Liguria – Genoa;

– Genoa; Lombardy – Milan;

– Milan; Marche – Ancona;

– Ancona; Piedmont – Turin;

– Turin; Puglia – Bari;

– Bari; Sardinia – Cagliari;

– Cagliari; Sicily – Palermo;

– Palermo; Tuscany – Florence;

– Florence; Veneto – Venice and Verona.

AGENCY

RFI – Rete Ferroviaria Italiana SpA is a company of Italian State Railways Group born in 2001. It deals with the management of the railway infrastructure. In particular, it ensures the connection between the different areas of the nation and the safe circulation of over 9000 trains for goods and passengers. RFI has its registered office in Rome and territorial offices in the main cities of Italy. The organization is made up, at a central level, of 13 Departments and Staff Structures and 6 Line Departments. In total, the Italian Railway Network employs about 26,000 employees, operating between the central structures and those in the area. The Group includes numerous companies – including subsidiaries, associates and minorities – including Grandi Stazioni Rail SpA, Blue Ferries Srl and Blue Jet Srl.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in the new Italian Railway Network hires can visit the section dedicated to open positions accessible from the web portal reserved for careers (Work with us) of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group. From here it is possible to view the active personnel searches e apply online, by filling in the appropriate form for forwarding the CV to the company. Applications must be sent by February 20, 2022.

