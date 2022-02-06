ITALIAN (S.ST.), Rossi makes me angry

This is the comment of Vincenzo Italiano in the press room: “The difference was made by the quality in defending the goals taken. In the first half I liked the team then the balance broke and after the first goal when you try to equalize then they punish you, because they are cynical. Sorry for the 0-3 that wasn’t there “.





Team without Vlahovic? “It was a difficult match regardless of why Lazio are organized, we knew that. We have to get the new players to enter quickly and those who arrived must be quick to do so and to realize what the team creates for them. We will start again as we did the other times.”





What did he say to the team? “To file and restart and go and play another excellent match as Atalanta is waiting for us. It has already happened other times to start from difficult situations. The team until their goal was a real team, on a psychological level we will feel bad. until tomorrow then we will leave “.





Disqualifications of Bonaventura and Torreira? I don’t like this kind of expulsions, the kids know it, you have to be lucid. The current race and the next one are compromised. Bonaventura was there because he was warned, but he makes me angry with another red card and whoever made a mistake will understand “.





Would he redo the choices in defense? The choices are made after work at the sports center and are correct in the beginning and in other situations that defensive line did well. We conceded avoidable goals but we were always in the game apart from the mistakes in reading the situations.