Italian: “Sassuolo is a very strong team, but we are growing. Let’s take advantage of the moment “

The Italian press conference on the eve of the home match against Sassuolo

Gabriele Moschini

Vincenzo Italiano took the floor from the “Manuela Righini” press room, inside the Franchi, on the eve of the championship match against Sassuolo. These are his statements:

Strong point of Sassuolo? The mistake is not to approach a very difficult race well given the strength of the opponent who proved it by beating the best even away from Sassuolo. Maximum concentration right after finishing this morning. As we play at 12:30 we must already have the lead in tomorrow’s match. They have been playing well for years, expressing great football and having players of the highest quality. We must not go wrong with the approach. Our goal is to try to continue on the right path: it seems that the team is growing on all aspects. To show what has been done in the last period, tomorrow we have an important test against a very strong team.

Christmas gift? As has been said, we must end the year well. There are two games to go in a few days, we have to make as few mistakes as possible and try to get the most out of it. We need to give continuity to the positive streak we are doing in front of our fans.

Close races? This is not the first time this has happened. We did a few rotations and managed the timing well. We were happy with the guys who played less. We have many choices, many doubts, the boys are almost all fine. These are moments that we must take advantage of. It will be necessary not to make a mistake in the choices, even if the boys know they can be decisive during the match in progress. And they know the importance of tomorrow’s match

Lower concentration near the holidays? I don’t want to think that anyone has a mind on the holidays. Right now we have to think about what to do in the next two games. I know I am dealing with intelligent kids, the growth that is taking place shows how they themselves want to do well

Berardi? He is a boy with extraordinary qualities. An attacking winger who always manages to go double digits, is now also in confidence. It is the number one danger tomorrow, we must try to contain it well. It’s a sort of situation like that of Ribery with Salernitana. We don’t have to let it turn on.

Similarities with past adventures? One thing that is accompanying these years in my path is the fact that in this period in all the years I always notice a phase where the team is in great confidence, it continues to grow. It is much more mature than in the beginning. And often in these moments a lot has been collected in terms of points and this is happening even now.

Relationship with the city? As an opponent I have always seen the square in Florence very hot and with great passion. A stage that pushes. And it was all confirmed, especially in the magnificent evening with Milan. There is great enthusiasm and confidence in the team and we want to fuel all of this. You can work well here and this is a team that deserves to stay in the positions we are floating in. Everything good that one thinks of Florence and Fiorentina has been confirmed in these five months. Something special is being created from the point of view of attachment and for this reason we want to build something beautiful for this shirt.

What will you have to research to win the next two games? With teams like Verona and Sasusolo attacking and scoring a lot, you need a lot of attention when you don’t have the ball. Defending well must be the first thing to do in these cases. It will be crucial to carry out the two phases in the best possible way. Quality leads you to win races, score points and gain positions in the standings. This is the factor that makes the difference.

Worst opponent for Sassuolo? We come from a good streak and we are doing well at home. I hope it continues. I am convinced that the teams now respect us a little more than they did at the beginning. If we continue to prove our worth everyone will come to Florence with great attention. We have to make the most of the moment because I repeat that in these two games that await us we want to achieve the maximum possible. I repeat, we don’t want to stop.

The conference by Vincenzo Italiano ends