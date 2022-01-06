Italian singer desperate appeal to fans: “Bring me luck”

The Italian singer wanted to make a request for help, a desperate appeal, to the fans asking them to bring her some luck.

We are talking about Matilda De Angelis a character beloved by the Italian public and beyond. This is because last year she shocked everyone with her presence in the Susanne Bier series, The Undoing The Untold Truths alongside Nicole Kidman. Born in Bologna on 11 September 1995, she is a truly complete artist who perhaps made herself known more as an actress but who in reality is an extraordinary singer and able to involve those who listen to her. After reaching notoriety with Matteo Rovere’s Veloce come il vento in 2016, she then managed to garner other acclaim.

Certainly his decisive role was that of Ambra in the series Everything can happen by Lucio Pellegrini aired from 2015 to 2018 and able to collect a really important success. However, her singing career also gave her good emotions. In 2014 the first album he collaborated on was released and that is Karnaval Fou with the Rumba de Bodas group. As a solo artist he garnered applause for his four 2016 singles Domani, Mai dire, Seventeen and Shut Up.

Matilda De Angelis asks fans for help

The beautiful Matilda De Angelis he threw a desperate appeal on social networks to his fa. In fact, in a story on Instagram he asked for help, specifying: “Today I’m going to swab, bring me luck “. The girl has been quarantined at the end of 2021 until today and hopes to have been negativized to return to carry out her life even if with all the limitations that this period entails. We are sure that we are certain that many will be close to her also because she is very popular and loved by the public.

Simple and beautiful girl has in her way of doing a strong point since she is always very sure of herself and also very nice in dealing with the public. An exceptional person who also had the merit of earning the United States with a particular and very intense role in the TV series with Nicole Kidman which has also marked a great success in our country. What we can wish her, besides obviously being negative, is to be able to achieve even more important results than these which have however shown how the girl has a talent outside of normalcy.