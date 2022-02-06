ITALIAN (SKY), For Ikoné there will be time. Cabral …

Vincenzo ItalianoFiorentina coach, spoke to the microphones of SkySport after the 0-3 scored against Lazio: “I don’t think the result reflects what we saw on the pitch. We committed sensational naivete in the second half. Lazio arrived at this match with 15 days of preparation different from us and it showed. Patience, now we leave. The two goals caught off guard? It is on the first goal that from the postponement of Strakosha we must prevent the restart. We have to work trying to quickly insert new ones. We have to give them time and analyze errors. The first half, however, remains excellent for me. The new ones have arrived from other leagues and it takes time to integrate into a group that is doing well. Patience is also needed, but not too much. We have to get the points anyway. “





What is the reason for the immediate ownership of Cabral?

“Because Piatek was bad and Nico only came to finish. We accelerated the insertion and in his four training sessions he showed quality ”.





Why is there all prudence in using Ikone?

“He arrives in a department where his teammates have done well. There will be time and space for everyone ”.





Will the change of center-forward also change the team’s game?

“I am convinced that most of the goals Vlahovic scored came from the work of the team that he was good at achieving. The structure will remain the same, with Piatek and Cabral being able to get into this mechanism. Serie A does not forgive: we will have to be quick both to explain the concepts and they to learn them “.





Defeat daughter of the market and its tensions?

“No, I do not think. We faced a strong opponent but we have all the qualities to recover ”.