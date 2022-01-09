Italian startups at CES 2022: home automation and connected devices | CES 2022

The Italian mission al CES 2022, organized and promoted by ITA (Italian Trade Agency) e Innovation Factory (Area Science Park incubator), includes several startups that focus on smart home and connected devices. From wine at the right temperature to wearable devices to make payments more conveniently, the Italian startups at CES range in various fields with innovative and interesting offers.

Apricchiere: how to enjoy wine at its best

Wouldn’t it be convenient to be able to enjoy wine in ideal conditions and with the possibility of keeping it for months without losing its characteristics? Apricer proposes several devices that aim to solve this problem, using artificial intelligence to evaluate how to obtain the perfect conditions for serving your wine.

The Albicchiere devices allow the use of intelligent bags, which can be purchased by the company both empty and already containing wine, which are then vacuum-sealed and which therefore allow the wine to be stored for up to 6 months even after it has been opened. Being equipped with NFC, the bags allow the device to automatically identify the ideal temperature for serving wine; in case they are filled manually, a large catalog is available that allows you to choose the wine and thus associate the best settings automatically. The system is also compatible with major voice assistants.

Domethics: old smartphones turn into smart home controls

Domethics is a Turin-based company that has been active on the IoT front for some time. The company has developed Adriano, a device that acts as a bridge between a smartphone and various devices smart for the House. Adriano allows you to use ZigBee, Z-Wave, WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 and is also controllable via voice.

The interesting aspect is that Domethics presents Adriano as a way to save old smartphones that are no longer used, since it is possible to recycle them to act as control devices. In fact, Adriano presents a support on which to place the device, to which he connects via Bluetooth making, in fact, a bridge between the smartphone and the various devices in the environment. Smartphones can also be transformed into video cameras, for example to control a room remotely. We talked about it more in depth in our article on Adriano.

On the occasion of CES, the Kickstarter campaign was launched, which will last 30 days. The first supporters of the project, the super early birds will be able to buy the device for 49 euros while the early birds for 69 euros. For all the others, the price will be 89 euros. Deliveries are expected by the first half of 2022.

Domethics, with this project, has won the CES Innovation Award.

Filo: from object tracking to “smart” car seats

We have already met Wire several times in the past: in recent years the Roman company has indeed launched its devices allow you to trace the objects to which they are attached. At CES in 2020, Tata Pad was presented, an “intelligent” cushion to be placed on the seat to avoid the involuntary abandonment of minors inside vehicles. For both tracking devices and Tata Pad, the connection with the smartphone takes place via Bluetooth and it is therefore very simple to configure and manage, as well as compatible with all smartphones.

The company has grown a lot and last year saw its turnover exceed € 10 million, compared to € 800,000 billed in 2018.

Flywallet: electronic payments are done on the wrist

Smartphone payments are convenient, but always require the user to take the device out of their pocket, unlock it and activate the payment functionality. Flywallet is a Roman startup that has developed Keyble, a wearable device that allows you to manage payments faster and easier. Keyble uses a fingerprint reader to authenticate the user and therefore allows payments to be made using NFC technology.

The device must remain connected via Bluetooth to the smartphone, where a special application must be installed to configure and manage it. It can be worn as a bracelet, placed on a watch strap or used as a key ring.

WiDesign: intelligent and connected lighting

WiDesign is a Milanese startup that produces WiOO, an “intelligent” switch that can be controlled via Apple HomeKit which allows you to manage the lighting of your home (and not only) in a more simple and advanced way than traditional ones.

The system works via a central switch that connects to the Internet and with the other distributed switches around the house, thus allowing the user to control the lighting and various connected devices. The switches are motion sensitive and are programmable to perform actions on devices connected via HomeKit.

Features include dimmers, programmable touch buttons, timers and remote control.

Some startups that are part of the Italian mission were not physically present at Eureka Park. The difficulties related to the health emergency did not allow some entrepreneurs to go to Las Vegas, but it still seemed right to mention all the startups that followed the growth path organized by Innovation Factory and ITA.