Italian Stories, “I have your nude photos”. Hard blackmail to Valeria Marini’s 83-year-old mother – Libero Quotidiano





TO Italian stories comes the mother of Valeria Marini, Gianna Orrù, which tells about the scam suffered recently. The woman – to the transmission of Eleonora Daniele broadcast on Rai 1 – asks for justice. She is angry because the trial in court will only begin in 2023. “I’m 83 years old what is justice waiting for me to do justice?” Says the woman in the studio.

And Daniele defends women victims of sentimental scams and more. There is also talk of the case of Roberto Cazzaniga, the volleyball player who ended up in the newspapers for having discovered that he had been cheated for 15 years: he had paid 700 thousand euros money to a non-existent woman. Like him too Flavia Vento, who for months chatted with a stranger thinking it was Tom Cruise.





But let’s go back to Marini’s mother, who tells Storie Italiane that she was duped. “My daughter she defended me like a lioness. That consultant robbed me and tricked me and having no defense weapons he put this non-existent sex into it. The scammer claimed that he had naked photos of me, then he retracted “, clarifies the woman who he lost more than 335 thousand euros. The showgirl’s mother specifies that it was not a romantic scam: “We had investments together,” she continues.

The woman talks about a real trap into which she has fallen. “He doesn’t work, he steals from stupid people like me, I don’t forgive this thing. My son told me You are a smart woman, you knew inside that something was wrong. I didn’t want to know the truth then finally someone showed me the fake payments. My mind opened and I denounced it, “he says. And then the hostess’s final thrust and we have to wait two years for a trial. It’s a shame.”



