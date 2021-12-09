Italian study also signed by two Veronese researchers

VERONA – The study was also signed by two Veronese scholars and researchers. “There early diagnosis and early patient management have shortened the duration of Covid-19 symptoms and reduced virtually to zero the hospitalization rate “. It proves it a study, made available in preview by the magazine Medical Science Monitor, which performed a retrospective analysis of the outcomes and hospitalization rates of patients in Italy with an early confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 and treated at home, within 3 days or 3 days after the onset of symptoms, with prescription and non-prescription drugs statute of limitations between November 2020 and August 2021.

The first signature of the work is that of Professor Serafino Fazio, a member of the Scientific Council of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, former professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Naples. The co-authors are Paolo Bellavite (former professor of General pathology at University of Verona and NgoziBurundi), Elisabetta Zanolin (Department of Diagnostics and Public Health ofUniversity of Verona), Peter A. Mc McCullough (Department of Cardiology, Truth for Health Foundation, Tucson, AZ, USA) who signed the therapeutic scheme of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, Sergio Pandolfi (Neurosurgeon – Ozonotherapist, Professor at the II. level in oxygen-ozone therapy University of Pavia) and Flora Affuso (independent researcher). “It should be specified – it is explained in a press release – that the study design (retrospective and without comparison group) does not allow to evaluate the efficacy of the therapy used, but the result suggests the possibility of carrying out further” randomized “studies where this is possible and for which the researchers declare their willingness to collaborate “.