Italian Super Cup: info on regulations, ticket costs and live TV from Inter Juve

Lega Serie A has published the press release with the indications regarding the Super Cup final on January 12th

Everything is ready for the Italian Super Cup final between Inter and Juventus. It will be played on January 12 at San Siro and the Lega Calcio has announced regulations, costs and where to find tickets for the match between the team that won the Scudetto and the one that won the Italian Cup last season.

The competition organized by the Lega Calcio will be broadcast live on Canale 5.

These are the tickets and prices:

Tickets for the Green sectors are reserved for Inter supporters (1st, 2nd and 3rd tier, entrances 3, 4, 5). Orange green side (1st and 2nd ring); inputs n.1.2). Red, green side (1st, 2nd and 3rd ring – entrance no. 6. 7).

Tickets in the blue sectors (1st, 2nd and 3rd ring entrances 12, 13, 14), Orange on the blue side (1st and 2nd ring – entry 15) are reserved for Juventus supporters. Red side blue (1st. 2nd and 3rd ring – entrances n. 9. 10):

All admission tickets are non-transferable.

Tickets will be offered for sale exclusively in typed mode on the entire vivaticket.com sale starting from 10.00 on Tuesday 28 December 2021 according to the following indications (NB Buyers must register on the Vivaticket website before proceeding with the purchase):

December 24, 2021 (change December 24, 2021 | 18:32)

