Italian Super Cup: Inter and Juve ask for postponement at the end of the season

Inter and Juventus would like to postpone the final of the Italian Super Cup to the end of the season, scheduled for January 12 at 9 pm at the Meazza stadium in Milan, due to the Covid emergency and the limitations for spectators introduced by the Government.

the League’s okay is needed

–

The managers of the two clubs have already spoken and are convinced that the best solution is to play the final at the end of the championship, when it is likely that the contagion situation will be better than the current one. This choice was also affected by the restriction on access to the stadiums, from 75 to 50 percent, which led to the suspension of ticket sales, which were only open yesterday (pre-emption for season ticket holders for the 2019-20 season). Now a response is awaited from the Lega Calcio, which has not yet been officially contacted by the two clubs. There should be no particular problems with the consent, to evaluate only the need to find a window in a particularly clogged calendar.