Italian Super Cup Inter-Juventus | Good news for the fans

Juventus are enjoying a few days of well-deserved relaxation before returning to work to prepare the first commitments for next year.

2022 will see a really hot January for Allegri’s team. To get back on top, you cannot make any false steps and the first challenges of the year will be direct clashes that will be decisive for understanding the path they can take. Dybala and companions in this season. On the horizon, however, there is not only the championship but also the Italian Super Cup which will be giving away a trophy that Juve absolutely wants to take home. Also because the opponent is Simone Inzaghi’s Inter launched, the team leading the ranking. A tough opponent, who gives great stimuli also considering the historic rivalry between the two clubs. It will therefore be a highly anticipated confrontation, a chess match on the pitch that the bianconeri hope to win. It could be the first trophy of the new Allegri era, recalled to Turin by the management to open a new winning cycle.

READ ALSO -> Juventus transfer market, it is a break with the club: an impossible renewal

READ ALSO -> Juventus, Allegri’s announcement that inflames the fans

Inter-Juventus will be broadcast unencrypted on Canale 5

As we read on Sportmediaset, good news arrives for the Juventus fans regarding this first appointment of 2022. The League has in fact made official that the match between Allegri’s team and Inzaghi’s Inter will be played in Milan on Wednesday 12 January with kick off at 21. The game will be visible in the clear, therefore without any subscription, on Canale 5. It is therefore easy to expect an important share for such a great challenge, which will glue millions of viewers in front of the television screen, ready to support their team and their favorites. Also in this challenge there will be extra time and penalty kicks in the event of a tie.