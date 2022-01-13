Italian tenants will save a lot

It is with the latest maneuver approved in parliament and already published in the Official Gazette that the new Rental Bonus has arrived.

Let’s see why so many will be able to take advantage of it. It is a rental bonus that is very generous and can involve many Italians. This support measure is not exactly one of those designed for the covid crisis, but more than anything else it is a help for young couples who have difficulty starting a new life together. In fact, this bonus is focused on under 31. But age is not the only stake imposed by the legislator. In fact, in addition to the age requirement, there must also be an income within € 15,493.71. This under 31 bonus goes to help young people who want to rent a house to start a life together. But in reality this is not the only case that the government has in mind. In fact, even the off-site student who wants to rent a simple room can be included in the bonus.

Here’s how to benefit from it

In short, in reality, even if it is often spoken of as a bonus for young couples, the law does not set particular limits in this sense and therefore many can use it. But how much is this bonus actually worth? This is a deduction that amounts to 20% of the rental cost. But in addition to a percentage limit, there is also a maximum spending limit. In fact, the bonus can be worth a maximum of € 2,000. This is a minor sour note in this bonus because last year the cap was higher. As mentioned, the bonus is not limited to the rental of an apartment, but also the rental of individual rooms can easily fall within this support measure.

Read also: Superbonus 110%: let’s see if the appliances will force you to return it

A concrete measure that comes at a time of great fragility for our economy.

Read also: Superbonus 110%: Revenue Agency changes the residential prevalence calculation

In fact, many families, especially young ones, are in very precarious conditions.