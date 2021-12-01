ITALIAN, To rest assured does not exist here. Thin …

Sports

Vincenzo Italiano he spoke to DAZN after the match he won against Sampdoria: “We are veterans of a defeat in the last minutes after a game like the one we played tonight. It doesn’t exist here, you have to always be with straight antennas but today the boys reacted well to the defeat of Empoli. Unfortunately at home we always have to make up for a negative result but we are succeeding, we are happy. “

Goals scored in the second half?
“Some are the result of chance. Then there is also the fact that I would like to manage the ball more and sometimes we can do it more regularly. We have to grow in this aspect. Today it didn’t happen but we have to improve because we left too many points on the road.” .

The attackers?
“I am delighted that the three goals come from them, it had never happened this year. Today you saw the potential of Sottil, he has a great talent but he needs to improve: I often beat him up on the fact that he must be more mature, think more about the team than to himself. Today he has shown that he is a level forward, he played as an attacking winger should do. If he starts to mature he can become strong. “

