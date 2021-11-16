Italian tourist jumps from one stele to another in the Holocaust Memorial and falls: taken to hospital seriously injured

BERLIN. There news made the rounds of the German media and in Germany it went viral: a 21 year old Italian tourist remained badly injured in an accident that occurred at Berlin Holocaust Memorial.

The police are still trying to reconstruct what happened but according to the German media the young tourist would have tried to jump from one stele to another without being able to finish to fall for about 8 meters and to slam violently to the ground. The accident happened in the night between Saturday and Sunday. There Bild he explains that the man would have climbed to a dimly lit point and when he tried to jump on one of the stems he did not make it and fell into the void. Obviously, always explains Bild, it is forbidden to jump or play among the 2711 concrete stems (some are even very low) of the memorial near the Brandenburg Gate.

” Each stele – explains the site viveberlintours – has a different height and inclination and represents the unique and individual story of each of the victims of Nazism. It is a very special memorial because it serves precisely to remind Berliners and visitors the biggest crime committed by the German state and, at the same time, to keep its historical memory alive. An atrocity made possible also due to the complicity of an important part of German society and other European nations”.

” The Italian was seriously injured – writes Bild -. The firefighters were alerted around 0.40 in the morning. A fire engine, an ambulance, an emergency doctor and the oldest doctor on duty rushed to the scene of the accident.

The injured person received first aid on the spot and was transported to the hospital by ambulance, arriving there around 1.25 am. ”