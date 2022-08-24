Italian tourist killed in Cuba by monkey pox was commander of carabineros

The Italian tourist who died in Cuba from monkey pox has been identified by Italian media as germano mancini50 years old and commander of the Carabinieri in Scorzè, a town in the province of Venice, in the Veneto region.

Born in the city of Pescara, Mancini had a son and had lived for more than 20 years in Noale, a Venetian town of just over 15,000 inhabitants.

The Italian press reports that the deceased was a familiar and beloved face in the area, where for many years he was part of the Carabineros Weapon, a military security agency of the Italian State, founded in the mid-19th century and dependent on the Ministry of Defense.

Just two months ago, in June, Mancini had been promoted to command functions, after his predecessor left his position. to move to the Treviso area.

The Mancini’s deathwho arrived in Cuba on Monday, August 15, along with two friends with the intention of spending a week on the island, has left great pain among his family, friends and acquaintances, who have described him on social networks as a happy, jovial person. and altruistic.

Mancini, who had long dreamed of taking a trip to Cuba, began to feel unwell a few days after his arrival on the island.

Saturday August 20 Cuban health authorities reported the detection of a first case of monkey or monkeypox in the country, and said that the patient was in critical condition.

According to the official statement, it was revealed that The infected person – whose identity was not revealed – was a tourist of Italian nationality who was staying in a rental house and who visited several places in the provinces of western Cuba.

The patient presented general symptoms on August 17 and went to the health services the next day, due to the persistence of his discomfort.

“During the first medical care, the symptoms worsened, for which he required urgent transfer for hospitalization and intensive treatment, arriving at the hospital in cardiac arrest, from which he recovered,” explained the MINSAP report.

The information added that during the physical examination skin lesions were identified that clinically suspected monkeypox, so samples were taken and sent to the national reference laboratory. of the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), in Havana.

Real-time PCR infection was confirmed in the early hours of August 20. The official part indicated that the patient was affected with danger to his life and that possible associated causes that could have conditioned his severity were being studied.

The patient’s clinical condition rapidly deteriorated and attempts to save him were in vain.

Mancini died on the afternoon of Sunday, August 21, due to sepsis due to bronchopneumonia due to an unspecified germ and multiple organ damage.as indicated by the Cuban Ministry of Health (MINSAP) in another statement released this Monday.

“Through the studies that were carried out from the beginning to look for possible associated causes that may have conditioned its severity, other pathologies other than monkeypox were ruled out,” the note said.

People who came into contact with the deceased patient remain isolated, although so far they remain asymptomatic.

Since the end of May, Cuban health authorities announced a reinforcement of epidemiological surveillance at all border points in the country after there was an increase in cases of people infected with monkeypox in the world.

In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) activated the highest level of alert for monkeypoxwhen the disease reported more than 16 thousand cases in 75 countries.