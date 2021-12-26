Italian tourists abroad: mandatory buffer before returning home, the new rules

Returning to Italy after a trip abroad can become a problem these days and cancellations have increased in recent days, both due to the increase in the number of Covid infections and the provisions imposed upon return. A few days ago, an order signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and shared by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, set new rules for entry into our country, even for the same tourists who return after a few days. And it goes from quarantine to swabs. The envisaged rules, except for future extensions or changes in the course of construction, will remain in force until January 31, 2022.

Mandatory buffer, quarantine and Plf returns from the EU

Unvaccinated EU citizens arriving in Italy will have to stay in quarantine for five days, and will be required to carry out an antigen test in the 24 hours prior to entry, or a molecular one in the previous 48 hours. Even those who have received the vaccine must undergo the test (rapid or molecular) before entering Italian soil. For all it is necessary to fill in the Plf – Passenger Locator Form.

Mandatory buffer, EU departure locations

The provision applies to those arriving from “Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic , Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco “.

Return from non-EU countries

Different rules for those returning from non-EU countries. For unvaccinated citizens arriving from all other states (or who have stayed there in the previous 14 days) a ten-day quarantine is required. Those who are vaccinated, on the other hand, must undergo a molecular test within 72 hours of arrival or an antigen test within the previous 24 hours. Everyone has to fill in the Plf – Passenger Locator Form. For those arriving from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the molecular must be done in the 48 preceding entry.

Covid free travel

The possibility of traveling for tourism abroad in safety is guaranteed through the so-called Covid free corridors towards Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic, Egypt (limited to the areas of Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam).

Mandatory tampon, worries

Many Italians, after these new provisions, have renounced travel: there are those who fear that a positive outcome just on the eve of returning to Italy will extend their stay abroad with considerable outlays of money.

© All rights reserved