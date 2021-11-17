Italian trailer and release date for Steven Spielberg’s musical, will arrive at Christmas

20th Century Studios has postponed the release of West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s sentimental film based on Leonard Bernstein’s 1957 musical of the same name. The work had already received a first film adaptation in 1961, but Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner decided to pick up the script and make a more modern remake, starring the 2001-class actress Rachel Zegler and the 1994 actor Ansel. Elgor, famous for playing Augustus Waters in Fault of the Stars.

West Side Story is a musical loosely based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo and Juliet, which tells the story of Tony and Maria, two teenagers belonging to two rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, who fell in love with each other during a chance encounter. The two will have to fight with their families and friends to be able to be together, in a 1950s New York where gangs continue to clash for control of the territory.

The film was supposed to be released on December 16, 2021 in Italian cinemas, but today 20th Century Studios confirmed that the release has been postponed to December 23, just before Christmas. Below you can take a look at the official trailer with the Italian dubbing.