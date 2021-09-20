Italian trailer of the film with Eva Green

Koch Media has made available an official Italian trailer of the French drama Proxima from today available on demand on Sky, Infinity, Tim Vision, Rakuten TV, Chili, Itunes, Google Play and YouTube.

The film directed by director Alice Winocour (Augustine, Disorder – The bodyguard) who also wrote the screenplay in collaboration with Jean-Stéphane Bron. The film is about a French astronaut and single mother named Sarah, played by Eva Green, who, as she prepares for a mission to the International Space Station, tries with great difficulty to spend as much time as possible with her young daughter.

The official plot:

Sarah (Eva Green) is a French astronaut trained at the European Space Agency in Cologne. The only woman in the program, she lives alone with her daughter Stella, a nine-year-old girl, and experiences a deep sense of guilt for not being able to spend much time with her. When she is then selected to be part of the crew of a year-long space mission, the relationship between mother and daughter will be thrown into chaos. Eva Green in an amazing performance that shows the female side of space training.

The cast also includes Matt Dillon, Zélie Boulant-Lemesle, Sandra Hüller, Lars Eidinger, Nancy Tate, Jan Oliver Schroeder and Vitaly Jay.

Director Alice Winocour speaking about the film said: Since I was a child I have been fascinated by space. I have read a lot on the subject and have been drawn to this environment. I started meeting coaches who train astronauts, visited training facilities and realized how much work and how many years it takes to learn to separate from Earth. All of this is rarely shown in the cinema. As with all my films, I am drawn to a particular universe and during the journey I realize that what drives me is a very private feeling. To bring out the personal side, I need to reach far away worlds. The private aspect here is the mother-daughter relationship, as I have an 8-year-old daughter myself. I wanted to explore the process of separating a mother and daughter, which resonated with the astronaut’s separation from Earth.

Eva Green on her long preparation for the role of astronaut Sarah Loreau: As far as I know, no other film shows astronauts’ pre-launch preparation with such realism. Like many actors, I feel compelled to immerse myself in my character’s world before arriving on set. Especially, in this case, since his world is so foreign to me. Alice guided me very closely during the preparation, giving me books to read and introducing me to female astronauts, such as Samantha Cristoforetti and Claudie Haigneré. “- she continued -” I had the privilege of visiting the European Space Agency in Cologne several times. and Star City in Russia, which is an extraordinary structure, a life-size city dedicated exclusively to space exploration. I understood that it is a job that requires passion, willpower, mental faculties and physical aptitudes far beyond the norm. Astronauts are exceptional people, superheroes. ‘If you don’t suffer, you don’t grow !!’. I found their self-denial – their relentless pushing away from their limits – absolutely fascinating.

The film shot in various real structures of the European Space Agency was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 where it received an honorable mention from the jury of the Platform Prize.