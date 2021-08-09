Italian trailer of the movie Netflix remembers the release date – Nerd4.life

Netflix released the italian trailer from The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf, the new animated film based on the narrative world conceived in the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. The trailer also reminds us of the release date: the 23 August 2021.

The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf will tell the story of Vesemir, leader of the Witchers of Kaer Morhen during the time of Geralt of Rivia, protagonist of the TV series, games and novels. The Vesemir we meet in this film, however, will be young and we will therefore be able to discover details about his past that, until now, were unknown.

Being a film prequel, it is therefore not necessary to know the main plot of the saga, but it is important to know that a Witcher – “witcher” in the Italian adaptation of the novels – is a mutant hunter of monsters who travels in search of creatures to eliminate for those who are willing to pay . Despite being useful to society, the witcher is denigrated and expelled from everywhere, due to the bad reputation that accompanies him.

The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf is written and produced by Beau DeMayo and co-produced by The Witcher showrunner and executive producer. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and by Kwang Il Han (also director). Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich did a great job with the first season of the TV series, so let’s hope it turns out great with this animated film as well.

Finally, we point out that in Poland 7 historic trees have been called as Geralt, Yennefer and the others.