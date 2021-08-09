Entertainment

Italian trailer of the movie Netflix remembers the release date – Nerd4.life

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Netflix released the italian trailer from The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf, the new animated film based on the narrative world conceived in the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. The trailer also reminds us of the release date: the 23 August 2021.

The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf will tell the story of Vesemir, leader of the Witchers of Kaer Morhen during the time of Geralt of Rivia, protagonist of the TV series, games and novels. The Vesemir we meet in this film, however, will be young and we will therefore be able to discover details about his past that, until now, were unknown.

Being a film prequel, it is therefore not necessary to know the main plot of the saga, but it is important to know that a Witcher – “witcher” in the Italian adaptation of the novels – is a mutant hunter of monsters who travels in search of creatures to eliminate for those who are willing to pay . Despite being useful to society, the witcher is denigrated and expelled from everywhere, due to the bad reputation that accompanies him.

Loading...
Advertisements

The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf is written and produced by Beau DeMayo and co-produced by The Witcher showrunner and executive producer. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and by Kwang Il Han (also director). Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich did a great job with the first season of the TV series, so let’s hope it turns out great with this animated film as well.

Finally, we point out that in Poland 7 historic trees have been called as Geralt, Yennefer and the others.




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

408
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
375
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
352
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
328
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
297
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
286
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
280
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
272
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
260
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
255
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top