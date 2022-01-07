Italian trailer of the series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

The trailer in Italian of the highly anticipated show arriving on Star / Disney + starting from February 2 has been published online (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick). The series tells of the diffusion of the sex tape of the couple named, stolen and put online when the Internet was still a Far West without rules. Playing the protagonists are Lily James and Sebastian Stan

The Italian trailer of Pam & Tommy, the television series arriving on Star / Disney + starting February 2 (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick). The highly anticipated show tells of the diffusion of the sex tape of the couple named, stolen and put online when the Internet was still a Far West without rules. Playing the protagonists are Lily James (Yesterday) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon & the Winter Soldier). The series will be genre drama and will debut with the first three episodes on February 2 on Star within Disney + and thereafter with a new episode that will be released every week. It will tell about a media case impossible not to know, which has fully entered legal history, the history of the network and even a little bit of pop culture, given that the protagonists are the iconic lifeguard of Baywatch and Tommy Lee, drummer of the hair metal band Mötley Crüe. The videotape of the married couple in intimate acts, taken during the fiery honeymoon, was stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled worker, played for the occasion by Seth Rogen (It doesn’t happen, but if it happens …) The video was so widespread, at first through clandestine exchanges of videotapes until it culminated in what went down in history as a worldwide scandal, which exploded in a disruptive way when the hard film landed on the net in 1997. Pam & Tommy will focus on the relationship between the actress and the musician after the release of the very famous sex tape that caused a scandal. You can watch the trailer in Italian of the series Pam & Tommy in the video you find above, at the head of this article.

Tommy Lee says “Pam & Tommy” is a “really good” series Pam & Tommy is an eight-episode series that reveals many things, starting with a love story up to a crime story. All the styles of the genres most loved by the general public, namely the love story and the vein crime and thrillers, get involved in this show that promises to keep you glued to the screen. The message that you read between the lines is also very important, today more than ever: Pam & Tommy wants to somehow admonish and warn about how the relationship between privacy, technology and popularity on social networks and on the web can become highly dangerous. In addition to the warning intent – which accompanies the omnipresent intent of entertainment clearly – the beauty of this project is also what it sheds light on: investigates how modern-day television has its roots in that stolen tape.

The private sector placed at the mercy of millions of people is the fulcrum around which the era of matrix entertainment revolves voyeuristic which widely characterizes our society, made up of reality shows and private lives blasted post after post (and story after story) on Instagram and the like. A sex tape that should have had only the directly interested spectators, that is the protagonists Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, has quickly become a mainstream popcorn show (so to speak, since it is always a product that can be counted as pornography). , which thank goodness is not yet definable mainstream, at least officially … Let’s use the expression thank goodness because it is highly sensitive content, forbidden to minors and which unfortunately often commodify the female body and do not help to defend against sexual violence, since they often revolve around something far removed from joyful and healthy sex, lived in a consensual manner. This discourse does not apply to the aforementioned tape, given that it is amateur and private footage documenting the marital passion of a newly married couple). The executive producers of Pam & Tommy they are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Gray, while Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug produce for Annapurna. There are also Dylan Sellers, Dave Franco, Chip Vucelich and Sarah Gubbins. The series is written by executive producers Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis and is directed by executive producer Craig Gillespie, director of the highly acclaimed Me, Tonya with Margot Robbie and di Cruella with Emma Stone.

Pam & Tommy, the first photos of Lily James as Pamela Anderson At the news – which came out more than a year ago – about the casting of this series, many had critically commented on the choice of Lily James, turning up their noses due to a similarity between the two women who, according to the detractors of this assignment of the role to the actress, there would be none at all. The aforementioned detractors then had to change their mind: from the first images portraying the actress on the set of the show, in fact, the resemblance to the most famous sex symbol of the nineties is clear.

The marriage of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Pam and Tommy, teaser trailer of the series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Noteworthy is the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, which this series will certainly deal with. The two got married in 1995 in a “fairly” unusual way: they met for the first time only 96 hours earlier, and in less than a week they pronounced the fateful yes to the altar. After three years, the marriage officially ended, leading them to a turbulent divorce as much as the marriage. From 1995 to 1998 everything and more happened and the miniseries will therefore tell a short period of time, only 36 months of marriage, which however are worth more than the silver, gold and diamond wedding of a couple of common deadly. In terms of entertainment, of course. The relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee is an inexhaustible source for writers, stuff that not even Beautiful, to say… From Tommy Lee’s arrest for domestic violence, which was followed by a six-month sentence in the Los Angeles County jail, to the famous wedding night sex tape that aired online in 1998, the series will retrace all the highlights of one of the most famous celebrity marriages ever (during which two children, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger were born). As for the sex tape scandal, we remind you that Pamela Anderson was the protagonist of this type of privacy violation twice: a video previous to the one with Tommy Lee was also released on the net, a video that portrays her together to musician Bret Michaels. However, in that case Pamela Anderson managed to prevent the broadcast of the full video, unlike what happened in the scandal in which she co-starred with Tommy Lee.