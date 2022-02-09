Italian users derided for asking for dubbing on Metacritic

Waiting for the publication of the first big post-launch update of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which should fix some problems of the Techland title, the Italian players are at the center of a controversy born from the comments left on Metacritic.

In fact, some users have negatively reviewed Dying Light 2 Stay Human on the portal that aggregates the votes of the international press and gamers due to the poor quality of text localization in Italian andabsence of dubbing in our language. To make matters worse were foreign players, who began to mock Italians by posting very positive reviews with racist and misplaced comments. In short, the situation has degenerated due to a series of incorrect behaviors affecting both parties, since the controversy was caused by the review bombing due to the absence of dubbing in Italian.

At the moment the site managers have not yet taken action and just take a look at the official Techland game page on the portal to notice the long list of 0’s and 10’s combined with unpleasant jokes and comments.

Waiting to find out how the situation will evolve, we remind you that on our pages you will find the review of Dying Light 2.