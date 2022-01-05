Italian: “Vlahovic not 100%. It’s easy to train Ikoné, Fiesole will miss “

Vincenzo Italiano presents the first match in 2022 for Fiorentina which will host Cioffi’s Udinese at the Franchi

Paolo Poggianti

For the Fiorentina the eve of the home game with theUdinese, 1st day of the second round and first ever of 2022. Waiting to know the decision of the ASL of Udine, Vincenzo Italian “Manuela Righini” took the floor from the press office. The technical lily answered the questions of the journalists, in connection.

Difficulties related to Covid, the Italian recipe – Be careful, trying to have the least number of infections. The lads were very good on their return from the belay we only had two positives. We got ready to play the game. The League says you have to play, I don’t know if some entity will block it. We are ready, we have prepared it well. The guys are very motivated, nothing has changed for us. Happy with how we have overcome these difficulties for the moment. We didn’t do anything special. The biggest problem is staying at home, not being able to train. This greatly affects the path to regaining the condition. We saw this in the case of Nico.

Vlahovic and serenity –The words of the Dg Barone they reiterate the situation that has arisen, I do not see anything different. These are situations in which I cannot record. I don’t know anything about his future, I don’t know what will happen. The present is the same: my answer does not change. Vlahovic has come back from some training not 100%, had some physical problems. For the rest, it’s the usual Dusan who doesn’t worry me.

Dragowski – He has been training for 3/4 days with the team, he is much better. He is finally back in stock, but he has few workouts in his legs. We have 5 leave in 18 days and we must be ready, everyone. We all have to stay on track, including Drago.

Compulsory vaccine – Many are already at the third dose, I will do it in the next few days too. They must be done, all the more so now that they will become mandatory for everyone.

Countermeasures and clear rules – If the infections are so numerous, we cannot go on. We need to find a way out, a compromise. Put specific rules to be able to move forward, for example a minimum limit of players available. It must be decided at the level of Serie A League, not by any single health authority or company.

Ikoné – The boy is very motivated, trained and in good condition. He knows he has to quickly get to know his new teammates and our idea of ​​the game. To immediately understand much more, starting with the language. He always has a translator at his side, in the meantime I asked him to learn the 3/4 watchwords for Fiorentina, on the pitch. He has superior football intelligence, makes it easier to train him. He has to find an agreement with his comrades, but on a technical level there is no question, has a great left-handed and important experience. Despite being very young, he is a ’98. From today we have an extra arrow, of great value.

Good intentions of 2022 – We had an amazing first round. We must try to confirm ourselves at those levels. Losing fewer games and being even more careful in conceding little to opponents and taking advantage of what we create. The goal is to confirm what we have done so far. To improve more and more, we must try to polish all the details.

Go out on the market – There aren’t any guys who want to leave. Something beautiful has been created, a cohesive group where everyone is rowing on the same side. We tried to give everyone the time, compatibly with space. At this time there are no alarm bells, no special needs.

Ikoné and Nico Gonzalez in competition – With the arrival of Ikoné we have another lefty in the team, it allows us to have several opportunities: it is the only important factor. When Gonzalez was out due to Covid, we had no alternative for a long time. Nothing changes for him, as well as for the other players in the attacking winger role. Gonzalez can play both on the left and on the right.

Absence of the Fiesole curve – I’m sorry, you know what I think about the presence of our fans. The push that our people can give us is important, also to give a signal to the opponents. I remember that even mister Dionysus he had noticed: it is the strength of an entire city.