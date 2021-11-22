Italian Volt Lacama returns to life at EICMA 2021 thanks to Tazzari

One of the objectives of the acquisition by Tazzari was to bring this electric motorcycle to its debut. And something seems to be moving as the version of Lacama signed by Tazzari will be present at EICMA 2021. It is a small “appetizer” of what will be announced in the course of 2022 .

At the beginning of 2021, Tazzari he had entered the electric motorcycle sector with the acquisition of Italian Volt, a company he had developed Lacama , a battery-powered two-wheeler that was originally designed to ensure that future owners could get to customize it in many of its parts in order to have a “unique” product. A model presented several years ago but which, then, never made it to the road.

At the show, therefore, it will be exhibited a prototype of the electric motorcycle. According to what has been reported, Lacama will continue to remain faithful to its original project. The bike, therefore, will continue to be a modular two-wheeler. In fact, it will be possible to change its design both during the order and later.

Conceptually changing the saddle, the body design or the front part will be like changing the cover of a smartphone.

In addition, the manufacturer also makes it known that options and new body components will all be backwards compatible. The frame, on the other hand, it will be made in a single aluminum casting to ensure both the necessary resistance to support the battery pack and to promote driving pleasure.

The electric motorcycle will be able to rely on a new electric motor positioned in the rotation fulcrum of the rear swingarm with direct belt transmission. The powertrain, weighing just 11.5 kg, is capable of deliver 110 kW and 280 Nm of couple. These are significant values ​​that if confirmed for the production model should allow very high performance.

As for the battery pack, it has only been said that it will feature a double cast aluminum shell. Furthermore, it will adopt new technologies developed by the Tazzari EV team to improve performance, energy efficiency, duration over time and safety both in the driving phase and in the recharging phase. Values ​​on autonomy have not been declared.