ITALIAN, We are stronger than a month ago. Cabral …

Vincenzo Italian was the star of Fiorentina Weekly, social column promoted by the purple company; for the occasion, the coach answered the questions of the fans, in many cases anticipating some issues that will also be central in tomorrow’s press conference:





How is the team doing in view of the match against Lazio?

“We worked well, even if there is the usual problem of the national teams always arriving in the last days before the match. With those who remained, they prepared well for the match, we worked, they struggled, we put in even a little bit. The guys are fine, slowly they will all arrive and we will try to give a hard time to our next opponent who is very tough “.





Will Cabral be able to adapt to the schemes immediately or will he need some time?

“The boy has recently arrived, he has done few trainings with the team, but he has quality even though he is young. grow the understanding quickly and make known everything we ask of us. He is a guy who wants, he is happy to have arrived here and he knows that he has arrived in a group that was doing well, he is excited and we hope he will give us a great hand “.





What are the differences between Piatek and Cabral?

“Piatek is a great player in the area, he has a great nose for goals, he moves very well in the box and reads all situations well. We are starting to try to improve him away from goal, but these are his characteristics. Cabral at the level The coach is a Brazilian, he likes to have the ball at his feet, he knows how to play in the tight, but he can move in the area too because he has a great structure and has already shown that he can score goals in every way. We have these characteristics, we have to try to exploit them well and to put both in the best conditions to finalize what we create. We are a team that creates a lot and to make it happen we need their spark. “





How will it rotate the exteriors?

“Now we have five high-quality wielders. Some with different characteristics, some with qualities that can be decisive in certain matches or the current race, so what we did in the first round will be needed, that is to try to put in those who are in better shape. , who is more functional to the type of match, to the request that the type of opponent gives us. The important thing is to have quality players who know that taking the field with the Fiorentina shirt means a lot: sacrifice, great attention, great quality to be made available to everyone. So, from this point of view, we have some very good players in that area of ​​the pitch. “





Are Fiorentina stronger today than they were a month ago?

“I think yes. We have grown in many aspects. It makes me think about Turin’s misstep and how we reacted immediately. This means that we are maturing from all points of view. After that match we managed to score with great quality and scoring a lot too, which is what we try to achieve in all matches. It is obvious that the team has grown compared to a month ago, for me it still has significant room for improvement. There is time to improve and to grow. Now it is clear that we have to leave after a break and 15 days of inactivity. We hope to answer well “.





Will we see a group united immediately from Saturday?

“There will be no doubts about this, the group is united, it is charged. We know that what we have done is something important, it is a good booty, both the qualification for the Italian Cup and the points we deserved in the championship. . And we can perhaps complain about someone left on the street. The group is a group that knows that now there will still be something to run, to fight, to go fast, because we have seen that if we don’t do it we risk making a bad impression. like never before and we will try to repeat what we have done up to now “.