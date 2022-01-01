Italiano welcomes Ikoné

There Fiorentina was the first Serie A club to place a hit during this winter transfer market. Since yesterday, Jonathan Ikoné is a new viola player, with the official status arrived via a press release from Lille while the player had already been in Florence for a couple of days.

The purple club anticipated all possible competitors, including Atalanta, apparently, moving very far in advance to convince the reigning French champion winger to also abandon the Champions League round of 16 to marry the technical project of Vincenzo Italiano. A bit like it had already happened in July when, after the disappointment of Gattuso’s farewell and waiting for the new coach, Fiorentina scored the coup Nico Gonzalez, especially anticipating the English clubs that had set out on his trail.

Now the Italian will have a respectable trident at his disposal to try to bring Fiorentina back to Europe. A trio of left-handers that is completed with a certain Dusan Vlahovic, current top scorer in Serie A. A market for the Viola started with a bang and destined to raise the bar of ambitions for a team that after years of difficulty has returned to its historical position , those of the first seven positions.