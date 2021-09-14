Italians and not only on vacation choose Puglia

The sea remains the most popular destination.

The photograph on the summer season in Italy emerges from the data of the Confturismo-Confcommercio Observatory on the confidence of Italian travelers.

Since 2014, the news of Puglia, the most beautiful region in the world, reappears with rhythmic punctuality, on the occasion of the publication of guides dedicated to it: whether those of National Geographic or Lonely Planet.

It is significant, in short, that the destination continues to be at the center of the attention of the media and the tourist aspirations of travelers from all over the world.

Of the 25 million Italians who normally leave between June and September, 4.5 million have not and will not.

Of the other 20.5 million, 71% took at least a holiday of 5 nights or more, while 18% allowed themselves only one or more shorter stays, always with overnight stays: 5% limited themselves to day trips. , while 6% are aiming for September, but it is not yet certain to leave.

The temporal concentration of travel choices is strongly negative, undermining all the efforts made in the past to seasonally adjust flows: 51% of departures between the second half of July and August.

Bad June, chosen only by 8%, and the first half of July, while September would seem to hold out, with a total of 12%.

Destination preferences are also very concentrated, with seaside destinations at 64% and, with a gap that seems unbridgeable, the mountains at 18% and the cities of art, which do not drop from 9%.

A panorama that also negatively affects the perception of the cost of the holiday, explicitly judged as a critical element of this summer by 2% of the interviewees, who declare that they have spent more than they intended.

Many Italians respond that this year they have dedicated a lower budget to holidays than in the past: 14% compared to 2020 and even 30% compared to 2019.

Loading... Advertisements

Shy positive signs for travel abroad: destinations off the peninsula were chosen by 14% of the interviewees, concentrated almost exclusively on Greece, Spain and France.

The Italian success of this summer is undoubtedly Puglia. In this context, large flows of foreign origin continue to be lacking.

Excluding proximity phenomena, such as those that, for example, have brought a large part of German-speaking tourists back to the beaches of Veneto and Friuli, and of a limited positive signal given by Europeans, there are still very few intercontinental ones.

In conclusion, it is undeniable that in the summer of 2021 Puglia has been confirmed as a popular destination for celebrities, sports and fashion to spend their holidays safely, as well as the most popular destination for local tourism.

Merit of hospitality in contact with nature, but also of food and wine tourism and the offer of seaside and countryside locations, while the province of Lecce is confirmed, with 313 agritourism structures, out of the total 752 authorized throughout the region, followed from Bari with 143 farmhouses, 113 in Foggia, 94 in Brindisi, 69 in Taranto and 20 in the BAT, according to ISTAT data.

The Puglia of the farms and the beauty of the rural villages, specifically, was also the stage for VIPs in the summer of 2021, from Fedez and Chiara Ferragni to Fabio Volo, from Madonna to Vasco Rossi, from Raoul Bova to Luca Argentero, from Tommaso Zorzi to Stefano Sensi, from Carolina Crescentini to Andrea Delogu and Ema Stokholma, as well as the weddings of Federico Zampaglione dei Tiromancino, who married Giglia Marra in Mottola and the French actress Margaux Châtelier who married Marcy de Soultrait.

The Puglia brand has a great appeal on Italian and foreign tourists, thanks also to the clamor aroused by the purchases of VIPs of prestigious historic farms in Salento, rural areas are among the favorite destinations thanks to good food, tranquility and the beauty of the landscape. which must be safeguarded and ‘regenerated’ today more than ever.

It is no coincidence, Giovanni D’Agata, president of the “Rights Desk”, points out that we have neighbors from the national and international jet set, caught by love at first sight because of our extraordinary landscape, such as Raul Bova, Donadoni, Helen Mirren, Francis Ford Coppola and Meryl Streep. And again, between Salento and Valle d’Itria, also Gerard Depardieu, Mickey Rourke, John Malkovich, Taylor Hackford and Ferzan Ozpetek.

National Courier editorial staff

Corriere di Puglia and Lucania editorial staff